Gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik became a fan favorite as he helped the Team USA men earn their first Olympic medal in 16 years.

The 25-year-old is a two-time NCAA National Champion and a 2021 World Champion, specializing in the pommel horse. He won the 2024 U.S. National Championships title in the event, leading to his selection to compete in the Olympic Trials. His impressive performance officially earned him a spot on Team USA alongside fellow gymnasts Brody Malone, Fred Richard, Asher Hong and Paul Juda.

When the competition began in Paris, Nedoroscik quickly stole viewers’ hearts with one crucial accessory: his glasses.

“Obsessed with this one guy on the US men’s gymnastics team who looks like he’s getting his phd in anthropology and his only job is pommel horse,” one viewer tweeted as Nedoroscik prepped for the men’s team finals on Monday, July 29.

Another fan wrote, “I know nothing about gymnastics and here I am living and dying with whether this nerdy guy in glasses named Steve can pommel that horse. The Olympics are a curse.”

As a specialist, Nedoroscik doesn’t compete in other events in the rotation, including vault, floor, parallel bars and more. During Monday’s team final, Nedoroscik was the last to hit the pommel horse — and NBC’s Olympics broadcast even included a countdown clock to his routine. A pic of Nedoroscik taking a nap (or resting his eyes? meditating?) while waiting for his moment instantly went viral.

When it’s his time to compete, Nedoroscik takes his glasses off. “It’s not necessarily clear,” he told Today of his vision. “But the thing about pommel horse is if I keep [my glasses] on, they’re gonna fly somewhere.”

He continued, “When I go up on the pommel horse, it’s all about feeling the equipment. I don’t even really see when I’m doing my gymnastics. It’s all in the hands — I can feel everything.”

Nedoroscik and his teammates earned the first Olympic medal for the U.S. in men’s gymnastics since 2008, taking home the bronze on Monday. He’ll compete in the individual pommel horse final on Saturday, August 3.

Scroll down to see more of the best memes about Nedoroscik from the 2024 Paris Olympics:

THE CONTACTS INDUSTRY IS SHAKING RIGHT NOW. IF WARBY PARKER DOES NOT GIVE THIS MAN ALL OF THEIR MONEY RN THEY SHOULD BE SHUT DOWN. https://t.co/UWqFNfnV0O — Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) July 29, 2024

if i send this to you it means it may not look like it but i’m totally locked in pic.twitter.com/VBWA1Gaqiz — nikita richardson (@nikitarbk) July 29, 2024

He is raising his glasses in triumph 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/JOMszAjGEg — Dr. Glaucomflecken (@DGlaucomflecken) July 29, 2024

The announcers were saying “he has his game face on” like no baby, he just can’t see https://t.co/bd9ObCoTmZ — V🌟 (@VictoriaEgreen) July 30, 2024

Stephen Nedoroscik, the Clark Kent of pommel horse! 🫡🇺🇸 #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/1HfYFSbJvH — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 30, 2024

Couldn’t figure out why I love Stephen Nedoroscik’s vibe so much and then realized — he has the same vibe as my other favorite Steve….Kornacki. pic.twitter.com/SDfeahORQ6 — Ashley Jonesy (@ashleyjonesy) July 29, 2024

Stephen Nedoroscik on the sideline vs. Stephen Nedoroscik on the pommel horse pic.twitter.com/YUo5t9NBYs — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) July 29, 2024