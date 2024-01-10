As Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens dominate their respective sports, they’re also each other’s biggest cheerleaders.

When the couple first connected in 2020, Owens was just at the start of his NFL career, while Biles had already earned countless gold medals at the Olympics. The football safety admitted he wasn’t familiar with Biles’ impressive list of accolades when they met, but after getting to know the gymnast better, he’s become one of her biggest supporters.

The pair tied the knot in April 2023 after three years of dating. Eight months after their nuptials, Owens sparked controversy when he said he was the “catch” in the relationship.

“I always say that the men are the catch,” he said during a December 2023 episode of “The Pivot” podcast. “She did [pull me], though, because I was fighting it. … At the time, I was afraid to commit. I was like, ‘This is my third year [in the NFL], I’m trying … it’s kind of early,’ but, you know, it happens when you least expect it.”

While Owens made waves online, Biles was unbothered and brushed off the backlash. “Are y’all done yet?” she quipped via X (formerly Twitter) after the podcast.

Keep scrolling to see what Biles and Owens have said about each other’s athletic prowess:

A Shared Interest

Biles opened up about her romance with Owens during her 2021 documentary, Simone vs Herself. The Olympian shared that she and Owens bonded over their passion for sports.

“We vibe on the same level. We have the same kind of humor. We’re both athletic,” she explained. “We’re both elite athletes, so we definitely get each other. It was like it was meant to be.”

Watching the GOAT in Action

After one year of dating, Owens finally got to see Biles in her element as he watched her first competition.

“What an amazing experience,” he wrote via Instagram in September 2021. “First time getting to watch you compete in person and you didn’t disappoint. It’s so cool that I get to watch you do what you love, and be the best at that ‼️ I’m so proud of you my lil champ.”

Rooting for Her Man

When Owens made his first NFL start for the Houston Texans, Biles wrote a touching Instagram post about his accomplishment.

“#36 showed all the way out today starting!” she wrote alongside a sweet photo of the duo holding hands in December 2021. “Don’t mess with him 😤🖤🤞🏾🏈 I’m so proud of you babe!!! I love watching you live your dream!”

Getting the Gold

As Biles competed at the Core Hydration U.S. Classic in August 2023, Owens was in the middle of an event for his new team, the Green Bay Packers. However, Owens couldn’t help but keep his eyes on the news to see how his wife did — and when he learned she won, he couldn’t help but gush over her.

“I sprinted in here right out of Family Night to go check my phone and check out the scores,” Owens told reporters during an NFL press conference after Biles earned a gold medal. “I’m in here screaming and guys are like, ‘What’s going on?’ I’m like, ‘Man, my lady, she just won. She killed it.’ I was super excited.”

Who’s the Better Athlete?

The topic of who the superior athlete has come up for the twosome throughout their relationship.

“I think we’re good at our own sports,” Biles said in December 2023 during an appearance on Peacock’s Back That Year Up. “We’ve tried to pin each other against [one another] on, like, difficulty, ability and all that stuff. So, at the end of the day, gymnastics is harder — if he agrees or not.”

While Biles confessed that she and Owens have argued over the matter in the past, they’ve moved forward. Biles, however, has hinted that she has the upper hand.

“He has done my workout in the gym and he can barely do it, and then I went to their NFL workout and I crushed it,” she teased.