Simone Biles has seen the comments about her marriage following Jonathan Owens’ controversial podcast appearance.

“Are y’all done yet?” Biles, 26, wrote via X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, December 23, alongside a meme of a child scratching its head in confusion. The Olympian shared the same post via her Instagram Story.

While Biles did not elaborate on the meaning of her tweet, it comes shortly after her relationship went viral. Owens, 28, appeared on “The Pivot” podcast earlier this month, revealing that she “pulled [him]” when they started dating.

“I always say that the men are the catch,” Owens, a safety for the Green Bay Packers, said on the Tuesday, December 19 episode. “She did [pull me], though, because I was fighting it. … At the time, I was afraid to commit. I was like, ‘This is my third year [in the NFL], I’m trying … it’s kind of early,’ but, you know, it happens when you least expect it.”

Related: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens’ Relationship Timeline Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are a match made in world-class athlete heaven. The Olympic gold medalist and the NFL player, who was then a Houston Texans safety, met via the dating app Raya in March 2020. “I didn’t know who she was,” Owens told Texas Monthly in June 2021. “I just hadn’t heard of […]

Social media immediately ripped into Owens, citing that Biles — the most decorated American female gymnast — is the bigger “catch” in their relationship.

Biles was present during the podcast taping, laughing off his remarks. At the end of the recording, Biles even noted that “in a few years” she would be more well-known as “Jonathan Owens’ wife” than he is now as “Simone Biles’ husband.” (Biles lists “wife [to Jonathan Owens]” as the first entry on her Instagram bio ahead of her career highlights.)

Biles and Owens matched on dating app Raya in 2020 when they were both living in Houston. Owens, however, did not realize the extent of Biles’ fame when he swiped right.

“I never really paid attention to gymnastics, so it piqued my curiosity [and I was like], ‘I’ll see what’s up,’” the pro football player said on the podcast. “I didn’t know who she was at the time, but the first thing that I saw was that she just had a bunch of [Instagram] followers. So in my mind, I’m like, ‘OK, she’s got to be good.’”

Related: Simone Biles Through the Years: From Gymnastics GOAT to Blushing Bride Simone Biles is small in stature — just 4-foot-8 — but her reputation looms large. The Texas native started taking gymnastics classes at age 6 and and earned an invite to the junior national team camp by 14. She had several world championship gold medals before she made her Olympics debut in Rio de Janeiro […]

After talking on the app for a few days, Biles and Owens met up in person and quickly “hit it off.” They dated for two years before getting engaged in February 2022. Biles and Owens tied the knot in April.

Since getting married, Biles hasn’t felt the need to give up her career in order to be a wife.

“People think if you’re a wife, you can’t be a professional athlete, you can’t be a gymnast, you can’t do whatever,” she told Olympics.com in October. “And I came to the realization, like, yeah, I can still be a wife and be out there.”