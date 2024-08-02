Simone Biles blasted fans who criticized her husband for wearing her gold medal, calling naysayers “f–cking miserable” and asking them to “leave [her family] alone.”.

The controversy began on Tuesday, July 30, shortly after Biles, 27, and Team USA won the all-around team gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Her husband, Jonathan Owens, posted a photo via Instagram that evening, with his arm around Biles and her gold medal around his neck.

“Witnessing history every time you step on the mat 😍🔥 Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!!! Just wow!!!! 8 of them!!!!! So thankful i was there to see it ❤️🤍💙,” he captioned the pic.

The post has racked up over a million likes and a slew of supportive comments, including one from Biles herself, who wrote, “my whole heart. i love you.” Some fans, however, didn’t take as kindly to seeing Owens appear to claim his wife’s medal.

“Give the medal back bby thats not yours,” wrote one user.

“I’m annoyed that he’s holding it like bfffr it’s not YOURS 😭,” another added.

The controversy spilled onto TikTok where influencer Kiera Breaugh posted the photo and added her commentary.

“Take her medal off! After all of the — take her medal off! Was it you, Mr. Simone Biles, who was flying through the air yesterday?” she said. “Was it you who spun like a top 30 times in the air and landed without stumbling? No. You were taking notes in the audience, and I thought that was cute. I was gonna give him a pass. I thought him keeping score the audience was kind of cute. I was gonna take it easy on him.”

“Let her wear the metal for the picture that you post. After everything that’s gone on, that could be a pretty simple PR move,” she added “ [You]already got made fun of by the entire internet for trying to overshadow [your] wife, and undermine her accomplishments.’”

Biles jumped into the comments to defend Owens.

“Crazy thing is, I put my medal on every single one of my family members and took pictures. so don’t ever make assumptions. 🙄,” she wrote. “like y’all are so f–king miserable. leave us alone.”

Breaugh took the criticism in stride, posting another video in which she said she was “honored to be told to f— off by such a talented woman.”

Biles and Owens, a safety for the Chicago Bears, began dating in 2020 and got married in 2023. For the past week, Owens has been in Paris supporting his wife.