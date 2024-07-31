From the moment it was revealed that Team USA won the gold medal in the women’s artistic gymnastic team finals at the Paris Olympics, Simone Biles and Suni Lee had visions on how to share the news on social media.

Team USA found out on Tuesday, July 30, that they clinched gold after Biles’ impressive floor routine set to Taylor Swift’s “…Ready for It?” Once the scoring was revealed, Lee and teammates Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles and Hezly Rivera ran on the mat with an American flag to celebrate with Biles, 27.

As the women cheered the milestone, Biles and Lee, 21, were seen on the NBC broadcast discussing TikTok plans.

“I want to do the chomping one,” Biles quipped before Lee replied, “OK, I want to do the one that says, ‘Imagine if we didn’t win.”

Related: Every Medal Team USA Won at the 2024 Paris Olympics As Team USA takes on the 2024 Paris Olympics, the American athletes have already made an impression at the summer Games. The 2024 Olympics kicked off on Friday, July 26, with an illustrious opening ceremony that took place entirely outdoors on the River Seine and featured performances from the likes of Celine Dion and Lady […]

Biles uploaded her video later on Tuesday, in which she, Chiles, 23, Lee, and Rivera, 16, pretended to bite down on their gold medals. She captioned her upload, “Taste Golden.”

In Lee’s video, she lip-synched, “Imagine what I would do if I didn’t win,” with Chiles and Carey, 24. The camera then cut to the fivesome — dubbed the Golden Girls — wearing their medals proudly around their necks.

“Olympic Gold Medalists,” Lee wrote alongside her post.

The gold medal celebrations were also honored with shade.

“Lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions,” Biles captioned an Instagram post about the moment, seemingly referring to former teammate MyKayla Skinner’s June comments about the athletes’ lack of a strong work ethic.

Related: Simone Biles' Olympic Gymnastics Cheer Squad Includes Nicole Kidman, More Simone Biles and her Team USA gymnast peers had a full house of support during their all-around qualifiers at the Paris Olympics — and the crowds have grown with every competition. The first round of women’s competition began on Sunday, July 28, in which 27-year-old Biles finished with a score of 59.566 despite a calf […]

“Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn’t what it used to be. I mean, obviously, a lot of girls don’t work as hard. The girls just don’t have the work ethic,” Skinner, 27, previously said in a YouTube reaction video about the Olympic trials. “A lot of girls don’t work as hard. It’s hard too because of SafeSport. Coaches can’t get on athletes which in some ways is really good but at the same time, to get to where you need to be in gymnastics you do have to be … a little aggressive, a little intense.”

At the time, Skinner apologized for her comments and expressed that she supported the 2024 Olympic team.

Chiles and Lee both were Team Simone following the Instagram drama. Lee, for her part, wrote via Instagram comments, “Put a finger down if simone biles just ended you 🖐🏼.”

Skinner has not publicly addressed the social media beef but apparently blocked Biles on Instagram. Biles, who is now the most decorated American gymnast, shared a screenshot on Wednesday, July 31, indicating that she can no longer interact with Skinner’s posts.