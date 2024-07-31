From the moment it was revealed that Team USA won the gold medal in the women’s artistic gymnastic team finals at the Paris Olympics, Simone Biles and Suni Lee had visions on how to share the news on social media.
Team USA found out on Tuesday, July 30, that they clinched gold after Biles’ impressive floor routine set to Taylor Swift’s “…Ready for It?” Once the scoring was revealed, Lee and teammates Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles and Hezly Rivera ran on the mat with an American flag to celebrate with Biles, 27.
As the women cheered the milestone, Biles and Lee, 21, were seen on the NBC broadcast discussing TikTok plans.
“I want to do the chomping one,” Biles quipped before Lee replied, “OK, I want to do the one that says, ‘Imagine if we didn’t win.”
Biles uploaded her video later on Tuesday, in which she, Chiles, 23, Lee, and Rivera, 16, pretended to bite down on their gold medals. She captioned her upload, “Taste Golden.”
In Lee’s video, she lip-synched, “Imagine what I would do if I didn’t win,” with Chiles and Carey, 24. The camera then cut to the fivesome — dubbed the Golden Girls — wearing their medals proudly around their necks.
@simonebilesowens
TASTE GOLDEN ❤️🇺🇸💙
“Olympic Gold Medalists,” Lee wrote alongside her post.
The gold medal celebrations were also honored with shade.
“Lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions,” Biles captioned an Instagram post about the moment, seemingly referring to former teammate MyKayla Skinner’s June comments about the athletes’ lack of a strong work ethic.
“Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn’t what it used to be. I mean, obviously, a lot of girls don’t work as hard. The girls just don’t have the work ethic,” Skinner, 27, previously said in a YouTube reaction video about the Olympic trials. “A lot of girls don’t work as hard. It’s hard too because of SafeSport. Coaches can’t get on athletes which in some ways is really good but at the same time, to get to where you need to be in gymnastics you do have to be … a little aggressive, a little intense.”
@sunisalee_
OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALISTSSSS 😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
At the time, Skinner apologized for her comments and expressed that she supported the 2024 Olympic team.
Chiles and Lee both were Team Simone following the Instagram drama. Lee, for her part, wrote via Instagram comments, “Put a finger down if simone biles just ended you 🖐🏼.”
Skinner has not publicly addressed the social media beef but apparently blocked Biles on Instagram. Biles, who is now the most decorated American gymnast, shared a screenshot on Wednesday, July 31, indicating that she can no longer interact with Skinner’s posts.