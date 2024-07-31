Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Gymnasts Simone Biles and Suni Lee Caught Planning TikToks After Winning Gold Medal in Team Event

By
Fans Are Obsessed With Simone Biles and Suni Lee Planning TikToks After Winning Gold at 2024 Paris Olympics
Simone Biles and teammate Sunisa Lee of the United States celebrate winning the Gold Medal in the Women’s Team Artistic Gymnastics Final. Steve Christo - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

From the moment it was revealed that Team USA won the gold medal in the women’s artistic gymnastic team finals at the Paris Olympics, Simone Biles and Suni Lee had visions on how to share the news on social media.

Team USA found out on Tuesday, July 30, that they clinched gold after Biles’ impressive floor routine set to Taylor Swift’s “…Ready for It?” Once the scoring was revealed, Lee and teammates Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles and Hezly Rivera ran on the mat with an American flag to celebrate with Biles, 27.

As the women cheered the milestone, Biles and Lee, 21, were seen on the NBC broadcast discussing TikTok plans.

“I want to do the chomping one,” Biles quipped before Lee replied, “OK, I want to do the one that says, ‘Imagine if we didn’t win.”

Team USA Swimming Medal Wins Bring Olympics Total to 25

Related: Every Medal Team USA Won at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Biles uploaded her video later on Tuesday, in which she, Chiles, 23, Lee, and Rivera, 16, pretended to bite down on their gold medals. She captioned her upload, “Taste Golden.”

In Lee’s video, she lip-synched, “Imagine what I would do if I didn’t win,” with Chiles and Carey, 24. The camera then cut to the fivesome — dubbed the Golden Girls — wearing their medals proudly around their necks.

@simonebilesowens

TASTE GOLDEN ❤️🇺🇸💙

♬ original sound – Satisfying Lips 💋

“Olympic Gold Medalists,” Lee wrote alongside her post.

The gold medal celebrations were also honored with shade.

“Lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions,” Biles captioned an Instagram post about the moment, seemingly referring to former teammate MyKayla Skinner’s June comments about the athletes’ lack of a strong work ethic.

The Women’s Gymnastics All Around Qualifiers Were Star Studded From Lady Gaga to Tom Cruise 375

Related: Simone Biles' Olympic Gymnastics Cheer Squad Includes Nicole Kidman, More

“Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn’t what it used to be. I mean, obviously, a lot of girls don’t work as hard. The girls just don’t have the work ethic,” Skinner, 27, previously said in a YouTube reaction video about the Olympic trials. “A lot of girls don’t work as hard. It’s hard too because of SafeSport. Coaches can’t get on athletes which in some ways is really good but at the same time, to get to where you need to be in gymnastics you do have to be … a little aggressive, a little intense.”

@sunisalee_

OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALISTSSSS 😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

♬ original sound – findgodye

Bella Hadid leggings

Deal of the Day

We Found an $8 Lookalike for the Capri Leggings Bella Hadid Just Wore! View Deal

At the time, Skinner apologized for her comments and expressed that she supported the 2024 Olympic team.

Chiles and Lee both were Team Simone following the Instagram drama. Lee, for her part, wrote via Instagram comments, “Put a finger down if simone biles just ended you 🖐🏼.”

Skinner has not publicly addressed the social media beef but apparently blocked Biles on Instagram. Biles, who is now the most decorated American gymnast, shared a screenshot on Wednesday, July 31, indicating that she can no longer interact with Skinner’s posts.

In this article

Simone Biles Will Return to Gymnastics Competition for 1st Time Since Her Exit From 2020 Olympics-266

Simone Biles
Bio Suni Lee

Suni Lee

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!