Suni Lee had the best reaction to a joke about the U.S. women’s gymnastics team thinking about previous relationships while competing at the Olympics.

“Y’all think they’re thinking of all their failed situationships during this,” one fan wrote in a TikTok video shared on Tuesday, July 30.

The clip was set to Gracie Abrams’ song “I Love You, I’m Sorry” and featured highlights of several gymnasts — including Lee and Simone Biles — performing their floor routines at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The video ended with the team celebrating taking home the gold medal.

Lee, 21, took to the video comments and replied, “Real,” earning more than 75,000 likes.

While Lee keeps her romantic life private, she was last linked to college football player Jaylin Smith. Biles, for her part, found love with husband Jonathan Owens, who was present at the event to cheer on his wife and her teammates.

Team USA, which also includes Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera, took home their first gold medal of the Olympics on Tuesday. After Biles, 27, finished her routine, the women cheered and then came together on stage to pose for pictures with the American flag. Italy won the silver medal and Brazil was awarded the bronze.

The American gymnasts were present at the top of the leaderboard through most of Tuesday’s competition. Biles, Lee, Chiles, 23, and Carey, 24, performed on the vault, uneven bars, balance beam and the floor. Newcomer Rivera, 16, did not compete during the team event since she did not qualify for any individual finals. However, she did receive a medal alongside her teammates.

With the win, Biles is now the most decorated American Olympic gymnast, surpassing Shannon Miller. Biles celebrated her team’s accomplishment by making a subtle dig at former gymnast MyKayla Skinner’s previous comments criticizing the group.

“Lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions,” Biles wrote via Instagram on Tuesday alongside a photo of herself holding up the flag alongside her teammates.

Biles’ fellow gymnasts showed their support for her as they took in their victory. “And that’s on periodt!!” Chiles replied.

Lee shared Biles’ post via her Instagram Story adding, “Put a finger down if simone biles just ended you 🖐🏼.”

Before the women headed off to Paris, Skinner, 27, claimed this year’s team didn’t have the same “work ethic” as athletes who competed previously. Skinner was an alternate for Team USA in 2016 before competing at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, where she won the silver in the vault final.

After receiving backlash, Skinner walked back her remarks, saying it was a misunderstanding.

“A lot of the stuff I was talking about wasn’t always necessarily about the current team because I love and support all the girls that made it and I’m so proud of them,” she said. “It was more about going back into my own gym and the work ethic is different compared to when we were doing gymnastics in the Márta [Károlyi] era.”