Jonathan Owens is playing the role of supportive husband as wife Simone Biles makes history at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Witnessing history every time you step on the mat,” Owens, 29, captioned an Instagram photo on Tuesday, July 30, holding his wife’s gold medal. “Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!!! Just wow!!!! 8 of them!!!!! So thankful i was there to see it ❤️🤍💙.”

Biles, 27, cozied up to her husband for the sweet snaps, even giving him a kiss in one image. The pictures seemed to be taken after she and her fellow Team USA athletes — including Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera — took home the gold on Tuesday in the team finals.

“My whole heart. i love you,” Biles wrote in the comments section of Owens’ social media post. “Means the world you’re here.”

Owens, a safety for the NFL’s Chicago Bears, was excused from the team’s practice in order to support his wife in Paris.

“Just because we respect the Olympics,” Bears coach Matt Eberflus told ESPN on July 22 when asked why Owens was allowed to miss mandatory preseason practices. “That is a big deal. And he’s just supporting the one he loves the most. And I think that’s so cool that he gets to do that.”

Biles and Owens got married in April 2023, three years after they met on the dating app Raya. Their marriage made headlines late last year when Owens made controversial comments about being “the catch” in their relationship. (He previously confessed to not knowing who Biles was before their romance began.)

Owens was unbothered by the backlash, telling Us Weekly earlier this month that he “didn’t even know” about the controversy initially.

“If you say something, they’re going to say something; if you don’t say something, they’re going to say something,” he continued. “So, just live your life. People are going to talk about you anyway, so you might as well do it the way you want to.”

Despite his past musings, Owens has proved that he is a supportive partner during Biles’ 2024 Olympics run.

“It’s just fun for me to be able to witness [her] greatness,” the athlete told USA Today in June. “I just love getting to watch her in her environment. Seeing her locked in, it’s just amazing to see. She goes up there and does it, every freaking time. Surpasses what she’s supposed to do. I love that.”