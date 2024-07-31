Simone Biles has revealed the very fitting “official” name for Team USA’s women’s gymnastics team.

Following the team taking gold at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics’ gymnastics team competition on Tuesday, July 30, the quintet — composed of Biles, 27, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, Hezly Rivera and Jade Carey — joked about their official name during a post-event press conference.

It led to Biles taking to social media later that evening for an official reveal.

“Okay on the real though, the official team name is ✨golden girls✨ (because oldest olympic team),” the Olympic champion wrote via X.

Related: Every Medal Team USA Won at the 2024 Paris Olympics As Team USA takes on the 2024 Paris Olympics, the American athletes have already made an impression at the summer Games. The 2024 Olympics kicked off on Friday, July 26, with an illustrious opening ceremony that took place entirely outdoors on the River Seine and featured performances from the likes of Celine Dion and Lady […]

While the post referenced the day’s incredible Team USA result, it also referred to the iconic NBC sitcom, The Golden Girls, which ran from 1985 to 1992. The series starred Betty White as Rose Nylund, Bea Arthur as Dorothy Zbornak, Rue McClanahan as Blanche Devereaux and Estelle Getty as Sophia Petrillo.

Prior to Biles’ confirmation, Tuesday’s press conference unearthed an alternative team name as the gold medallists were quizzed by retired Olympian, Aly Raisman, on an official moniker.

After a few moments, Biles remarked, “I’m not gonna say it.” Chiles, 23, then urged Biles to “abbreviate” the X-rated name, which Biles eventually confirmed as “F—k Around and Find Out.”

The “official” team name reveal came after Biles made a seemingly subtle swipe at MyKayla Skinner via Instagram earlier Tuesday evening.

“Lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions,” Biles captioned a photo of herself holding up an American flag alongside her teammates.

Related: All the Highs and Lows from the Wild 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris The 2024 Summer Olympics might be taking place in the City of Light, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t come with their fair share of darkness. Following a flashy opening ceremony on Friday, July 26 that continues to draw outrage from some celebrities and religious figures, the Games have been plagued by allegations of sexism […]

Eagle-eyed fans drew comparisons from Biles’ caption to 27-year-old Skinner’s remarks earlier this month when she criticized the 2024 gymnasts for not having the same “work ethic” as those of Team USA past. Skinner claimed during a July YouTube video that the current group of women “don’t work as hard” or have the “talent or depth” of those who came before them.

Biles and Skinner have a long history together, as they were both members of Team USA at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics.

In 2016, Skinner traveled to Rio as an alternate while Biles won her first Olympic gold medals. Four years later, Skinner took Biles’ place in the vault final when Biles dropped out due to the “twisties,” a term used to describe a gymnast’s loss of control during competition.

Throughout Tuesday’s competition, Team “Golden Girls” remained at the top of the leaderboard as the athletes showed off their skills on the vault, uneven bars, balance beam and during the floor exercise.

They will follow up their victory at the women’s all-around competition on Thursday, August 1, followed by the individual event finals from Saturday, August 3, through Monday, August 5.