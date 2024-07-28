Simone Biles and her Team USA gymnast peers had a full house of support during their all-around qualifiers at the Paris Olympics.

The first round of women’s competition began on Sunday, July 28, in which 27-year-old Biles finished with a score of 59.566 despite a calf injury. Her husband, NFL safety Jonathan Owens, cheered her on from afar.

“We locked in,” Owens, 29, wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday, sharing screenshots of the NBC broadcast on TV. “No words. Let’s go, baby.”

Owens, who married Biles in 2023, is currently in Chicago at training camp with the Bears football team. He is slated to attend another day of the competition, getting special permission from his coaches to leave practice early.

While Owens, like Us, had to watch the qualifiers on TV, many stars — from Lady Gaga to Tom Cruise — were there in person. Keep scrolling to see all the stars in attendance: