



Snoop Dogg ’s son’ newborn child, Kai Love, died on Wednesday, September 25. He was only 10 days old.

“Kai Love 9/15/19 – 9/25/19,” Broadus, 25, wrote on Instagram on Thursday, September 26, alongside a video of his 13-month-old daughter, Elleven Love, giving her baby brother a kiss at the hospital. “My Son Kai brought so much love and positivity into this world. His energy will live on and these 10 days of love will always be special to us. Let’s all cherish life and those we love while we are here. Thank you.”

Broadus also shared a photo of a dry-erase board in Kai’s hospital room that had a smiley face and the words “Love + Light” written under the “Plan for the Day” section. TMZ reported that Kai had been in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Broadus did not reveal Kai’s cause of death.

Snoop, 47, has been active on Instagram in recent days but has not publicly addressed the loss of his grandson. However, his wife, Shante Broadus, shared a powerful and tearful video of herself singing along to The Dells’ 1971 hit “The Love We Had Stays on My Mind” on Thursday.

“To My Fifth G Baby Kai Love 9-15-19/9-25-19,” Shante, 47, captioned her post. “#TheLoveWeHadStaysOnMyMind #MamaTae.”

In the comments section, Corde’s brother Cordell Broadus wrote, “Love you momma.”

Kai was Snoop (real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.) and Shante’s fifth grandchild. Corde shares son Zion, 4, with his ex-girlfriend Jessica Kyzer, and Elleven with his current partner, Soraya, who was Kai’s mother.

