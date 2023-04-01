Forever part of her world. Spencer Webb’s girlfriend, Kelly Kay, paid tribute to her late partner after welcoming their son.

The model gave birth to a baby boy on Thursday, March 30, eight months after the Oregon Ducks football player died following an accidental fall. He was 22.

“Spider Webb 🕷️🕸️ 3/30/23,” Kay wrote via Instagram on Friday, March 31. The moniker holds a special meaning for the new mom and Webb’s family as it was Spencer’s nickname growing up and on the football field.

One of Webb’s friends commented on the post, writing, “Thank you for carrying his legacy, and keeping his name alive. Congrats to you and my brother, would love to meet baby boy one day 🙏🏽.”

Kay also shared a few photos of her newborn on Friday, including a cuddling snap of the pair at the hospital. In one picture, Spider is wrapped up tight in an Oregon Ducks blanket in honor of his late father.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

News broke in July 2022 that Webb died after an accidental fall near the University of Oregon. According to authorities, the football player, who was entering his fifth season with the team, slipped and hit his head while at a popular swimming hole near Triangle Lake, Oregon.

“Bystanders and responding paramedics were unable to revive him,” the Lane County Sheriff’s Office wrote via Facebook at the time, noting the medics and police were on scene around 2:30 p.m. after getting a call of “rock slides.”

Webb’s head coach Dan Lanning confirmed his passing via social media, writing, “So full of life in every moment of the day. Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!”

The following month, Kay announced that she was pregnant with her and Webb’s first child.

“We created an angel before heaven gained one 🕊,” she wrote alongside maternity photos in August 2022 via Instagram. “All you ever wanted was to be a father … I know you’ll be the best one from up above. Can’t believe I have to do it without you but knowing I’ll have a piece of you keeps me going.”

The It Girls CEO added, “I can’t wait to meet the person that’s half you, half me. I love you forever, both of you 🤍♾🕷🕸.”