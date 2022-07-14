Spencer Webb, who was entering his 5th season with the Oregon Ducks, has died after an accidental fall near the university. He was 22.

Head coach Dan Lanning took to social media to confirm the athlete’s death. “So full of life in every moment of the day. Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!” Lanning tweeted on Wednesday, July 13.

According to the authorities, Webb slipped and hit his head while at a popular swimming hole near Triangle Lake, Oregon.

“The Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the rock slides just a short distance west of Triangle Lake at approximately 2:30pm after receiving the report of an injured person,” officials wrote via Facebook on Wednesday. “Upon arrival, deputies learned that a 22-year-old male recreating in the area fell and struck his head. Bystanders and responding paramedics were unable to revive him. Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel responded to assist with bringing him back to the roadway as he was approximately 100 yards down a steep trail.”

Webb’s loved ones celebrated the California native with emotional tributes. “Spence came to my office every day….. we talked about everything but football. I’m thankful for the time we had. I will miss you my friend,” Kenny Farr, who is the football equipment administrator for the University of Oregon Athletic Department, tweeted.

In Webb’s final Instagram post, his friend recalled the athlete’s legacy following his passing. “I love you brother… I’m sorry I never had the time to stay on the phone with you when you would call. I’m sorry I didn’t make the extra efforts to go to your games. I’m sorry I didn’t show you the love you deserved while you were here,” his pal wrote in the comments section. “I wish this was just a bad nightmare. I’m torn apart brother 💔😔 God drafted the best tight end he could’ve picked… heaven got a superstar. I love you Spence… I’ll see you when I get there.”

Scroll on for everything to know about the late football player: