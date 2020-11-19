All she wants for Christmas is some normalcy! Tamera Mowry is determined to make the holiday season the best it can be this year for her son, Aden, 8, and daughter, Ariah, 5, whom she shares with husband Adam Housley. Watch the latest episode of Moms Like Us with host Christina Garibaldi and Stroller in the City’s Brianne Manz to see what tips and tricks Mowry, 42, has in mind.

“Lots of hot cocoa makes everything better,” the actress told Us, laughing. “Watch Christmas movies, Hallmark movies. My son wants to see the one I just did.” While her current movie isn’t ready for her son to watch just yet, she previously starred in Hallmark’s A Christmas Miracle and Christmas Angel.

“Music, dancing, playing with toys. We can only do what we can do,” Mowry added. “And as long as my children have a smile on their face, I’m doing something right.”

The Sister, Sister alum who is trying to visit her twin sister, Tia Mowry, for the holidays, revealed the pair haven’t seen each other since March when news of the COVID-19 pandemic broke.

“It’ll be a year in March and we are working so hard to get together, but I’m in Northern California and she’s in Southern California, and there’s a spike right now,” she explained. “We have to get tested … they’re saying it’s not the smartest. This is the longest [we’ve gone]. When we see each other, we’re probably just going to hold each other and cry for like five minutes straight. We see each other via Zoom and we talk to each other, we text each other, but there’s nothing like holding your sibling.”

Aside from holiday movies and hot cocoa, Tamera, who recently teamed up with Moose Toys, will make sure her kids have “the hottest holiday toy” of the season, Squeakee the Balloon Dog. The toy is an interactive pet that’s part robot dog and part balloon. “Get it while you can! We’re at home, juggling work, school and sometimes when you need a little break, you want a toy your children can play with for a long time — that’s what Squeakee does,” she told Us. ‘Home Alone’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Read article

Also in this episode, Garibaldi and Manz talk all the latest celebrity parenting news — from matching holiday pajamas to Jade Roper’s at-home birth.

