The Teen Mom family is growing once again.

Over the weekend, Ryan Edwards‘ girlfriend, Amanda Conner, confirmed via social media that she is expecting a baby.

“Have you had any ‘morning’ sickness during your pregnancy?” one follower wrote in the comments section of her Sunday, October 6, TikTok video. “Omg girl, I was so sick I thought I was gonna 💀.. don’t know how I lived through both!!💖”

Amanda replied, “Same !! This has been a rough pregnancy.”

The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star also seemingly addressed her pregnancy when she clapped back at followers who criticized her for featuring a vape pen in a separate post from September.

In her response video, Amanda used the infamous Teen Mom 2 audio in which Jenelle Evans screams that she has “NOT.SMOKED.ALL.DAY.”

“Currently working on putting the vape down,” Amanda wrote in the video’s comment section. “Thank you so much for being concerned.”

This will be the second child for Amanda, who has a son from a previous relationship. According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, she does not currently have custody of him due to her criminal past. Amanda confirmed this in a separate video, telling viewers that she doesn’t have custody of her son “due to me going to prison.”

Ryan, for his part, shares son Bentley, 15, with ex Maci Bookout. He also has two kids — Jagger, 5, and Stella, 4 — with his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards.

As seen on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Maci has been able to build a friendship with Ryan’s girlfriend ever since they started dating around September 2023.

“We’re definitely friends. She’s really easy to be around,” Maci exclusively told Us Weekly in May. “You know when you meet people and you can just feel the energy? She’s just got really good energy.”

Maci also gave credit to Ryan for being more present in Bentley’s life as he continues his sobriety journey. Amanda also confirmed via TikTok that she is currently 15 months sober.

“[Amanda’s] very supportive of Bentley and Ryan’s relationship and mine and Ryan’s coparenting relationship,” Maci explained. “It was like effortless. There was no goal for us to be friends or put pressure on it, but it kind of just naturally happened. We get along really well and just kind of click and like I said, she’s really supportive of Bentley and Ryan and everything that’s going on with him. It happened naturally.”

Us Weekly has reached out to MTV for comment. It’s unclear if Ryan and Amanda’s pregnancy will be documented for an upcoming season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.