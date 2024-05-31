Maci Bookout McKinney has welcomed ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards’ girlfriend, Amanda Conner, into the family with open arms.

Maci, 32, exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about her strong friendship with Amanda while promoting the new season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

“We’re definitely friends. She’s really easy to be around,” Maci said of Ryan’s girlfriend, who he started dating around September 2023. “You know when you meet people and you can just feel the energy? She’s just got really good energy.”

Maci and Ryan, 36, first appeared together on 16 and Pregnant in 2008 when MTV documented the arrival of their son, Bentley.

Since then, the pair have gone their separate ways but continue to share the highs and lows of their relationship on MTV’s spinoff, Teen Mom. While Ryan’s relationship with Bentley, now 15, has been strained over the years during his addiction struggles, Maci said her ex is nearly one year sober and working on being a better father.

“[Amanda’s] very supportive of Bentley and Ryan’s relationship and mine and Ryan’s coparenting relationship,” she said. “It was like effortless. There was no goal for us to be friends or put pressure on it, but it kind of just naturally happened. We get along really well and just kind of click and like I said, she’s really supportive of Bentley and Ryan and everything that’s going on with him. It happened naturally.”

Back in March, Maci and her husband, Taylor McKinney, celebrated Easter weekend with Ryan, Amanda and Bentley. It’s one of the positive memories “The Expired Podcast” cohost hopes to share with viewers on the new season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

“I feel like it’s been a minute since I think the overall feeling of a full season for me has been positive, but it took a lot of work,” she said with a laugh. “I just feel like everybody has been doing their part and I’m still trying to figure out if I’m gonna wake up and it’s all going to be bulls–t.”

While Ryan’s past legal troubles have caused some hurdles, Maci believes better days have arrived. “The last year and a half has been really difficult,” she added, “but all the work is paying off I’ll say.”

As for Bentley, Maci previously told Us that he remains a bright light for all those who come in contact with him. When not balancing school work, wrestling, baseball and learning how to drive, the high school student is making his mom proud.

“It’s just his ability to show up for other people and be there for other people,” she said in April when praising her son. “He’s the same ole Bentley, just maybe a little taller and maybe a little deeper voice.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Thursdays on MTV at 8 p.m.