Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards is rebuilding his relationship with son Bentley as he continues on his sobriety journey.

On Monday, October 23, Edwards, 35, shared a photo golfing with his eldest son, 15. The father-son duo, who wore matching khakis and polo shirts, grinned for the camera while posing with their golf clubs on the green. Bentley is nearly as tall as his dad in the photo.

Fans filled the comments section with words of praise and encouragement for Edwards, who, earlier this month, told Dr. Drew Pinsky on the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter reunion that he was five months sober.

“Sobriety looks so good on you and your son’s face!!!” one follower wrote. “Doing it for Benny! I’m so here for it ♥️ you got his Ryan, we’re all behind you!” shared another. “Yessss Ryan 👏👏 Sober looks so good on you,” commented a third social media user.

The 16 and Pregnant alum — who shares Bentley with ex Maci Bookout — has gone golfing with Bentley multiple times during his time in treatment. (Ryan was sentenced to nearly one year in jail in April after pleading guilty to harassing estranged wife Mackenzie Edwards. Several months after his sentencing, he was released to rehab, then a halfway house.)

In August, Bentley shared a photo of him, stepdad Taylor McKinney, and Ryan’s dad, Larry Edwards, golfing together.

“Family,” Bentley captioned the photo.

Ryan’s sobriety has marked a significant change in his relationship with Bentley. The father and son have been estranged throughout the years as Ryan battled substance abuse issues and legal problems. Now, however, things are better than ever.

“He shows up and communicates with Bentley, I think, more consistently now than he ever has, which is mind-blowing,” Bookout, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly in July about Ryan and Bentley’s bond. (Ryan was serving out his jail sentence at the time.)

Bentley, for his part, shared on an episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter earlier this month that his dynamic with his dad was “less complicated” than before.

While Ryan’s relationship with Bentley is on the upswing (no pun intended), his situation with Mackenzie is as rocky as ever.

While the two are going ahead with their divorce — Mackenzie, who shares two children with her estranged husband filed for divorce in February — the duo raised eyebrows in August when they were spotted together at Ryan’s rehab facility.

Ryan’s mom, Jen Edwards, called the visit “worrisome” on the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter reunion. “There is no one who should be on that property but the patients. Ryan got in trouble for that,” she revealed.

Moreover, Ryan’s parents — and Bookout — are worried that Mackenzie could be a threat to Ryan’s sobriety.

When asked if they consider her to be “dangerous” to the healthy path he is on now, all three answered yes.

“Absolutely,” Larry emphasized.