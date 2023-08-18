Teen Mom alum Ryan Edwards seemingly has the support of his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards, after he was released from jail.

Ryan, 35, and Mackenzie, 26, took a leisurely stroll on Wednesday, August 16, outside the halfway house and rehab facility where he is currently living. In the snaps, Ryan sported black basketball shorts and a coordinating tee with the word “freedom” emblazoned across the chest alongside an American Flag logo. Mackenzie wore a white tank top and black leggings. The pair walked along the block before taking a seat on a curb to chat.

Mackenzie — who shares son Jagger, 4, and daughter Stella, 3, with Ryan — filed for divorce in February following Ryan’s multiple arrests. The MTV personality, who also shares 14-year-old son Bentley with ex Maci Bookout, was arrested in February for harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. One month later, he was booked for stalking and violating Mackenzie’s order of protection against him. In April, Ryan was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and a DUI.

Ryan was sentenced to 11 months in jail after pleading guilty to harassing Mackenzie. (He previously shared several derogatory messages about her via social media, where he slut-shamed her and claimed that she had been unfaithful.)

“I think as crazy as it is, because he is in jail right now, he shows up and communicates with Bentley, I think, more consistently now than he ever has, which is mind-blowing,” Bookout, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly in July of coparenting amid Ryan’s legal troubles. “It makes me feel good as the mom to just know that like, although Ryan made really bad decisions and is paying the consequences for them, I’m glad to see that that hasn’t stopped him from showing up or, like, calling and communicating because in the past that would’ve halted everything.”

Ryan was granted furlough to leave jail on July 14 and seek treatment at an inpatient rehab program.

“I think the difference is that through Al-Anon [a community for family members who have loved ones struggling with substance abuse] and therapy and just the journey that we’re on, I think that now I just know my role,” Bookout told Us how she plans to continue supporting her ex-boyfriend. “I know what I can control. I know what I bring to the table. I know what I’m doing, and I feel confident in that. And so, yes, I will always be afraid that there’s that chance that it’s gonna be a disaster. But I think at the same time I’m just, like, I know what I can do and what I can’t do and … that’s all I can do, and I’m confident in that.”

If you or anyone you know is facing substance abuse issues, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information 24/7.