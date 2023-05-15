In her comeback era. Mackenzie Edwards proclaimed she is “back” amid estranged husband Ryan Edwards’ jail sentencing — and she’s ready for the change.

“Mack’s back 🖤,” the Teen Mom OG alum, 26, shared via Instagram on Monday, May 15, along with a new selfie. “Thank you so much for your sweet messages! I really have appreciated them and read as many as possible. Let’s do this!”

The former MTV personality — who filed for divorce from Ryan, 35, in February — also shared a cryptic message on Sunday, May 14, about her “new season” of life.

“Sometimes you just gotta let people know – I realize I tolerated that in the past, but that’s not gonna work for me in this new season. Or ever again,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Mother’s Day, per In Touch.

Ryan, who shares 4-year-old son Jagger and 3-year-old daughter Stella with Mackenzie, is currently serving 11 months and 29 days in jail after pleading guilty to harassing his estranged wife. He previously shared several derogatory messages about Mackenzie via social media, including slut-shaming her, uploading a provocative photo of her and claiming that she was unfaithful to him.

The Tennessee native has been arrested multiple times this year: in February for harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance; in March for stalking and violating Mackenzie’s order of protection against him; and in April for possession of a controlled substance and a DUI. (Ryan was found “unconscious and unresponsive” in his vehicle on April 7, according to the arrest affidavit obtained by Us Weekly at the time.)

After Ryan was sentenced to nearly 12 months in jail, Mackenzie, who is also mother to son Hudson with ex-husband Zachary Stephens, told The Sun that she hoped “he’ll get more” time behind bars.

“It’s a start. He’s an addict,” she said. “There are four other charges pending.”

Maci Bookout, who shares 14-year-old son Bentley with Ryan, shared cryptic lyrics from Pink’s “That’s All I Know So Far” in the wake of her third arrest in two months.

“I wish someone would have told me that this darkness comes and goes,” Bookout, 31, quoted via Instagram at the time, alongside a selfie of her and Bentley. “People will pretend but my boy, nobody knows / And even I can’t teach you how to fly / But I can show you how to live like your life is on the line 🎶.”

If you or anyone you know is facing substance abuse issues, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information 24/7.