His No. 1 fan! Maci Bookout toasted to her and Ryan Edwards’ son Bentley’s baseball success after her ex was sentenced to jail for harassment.

“8th Grade Night + a WIN! 🙏💙🥶,” the former Teen Mom OG star, 31, captioned a series of photos via Instagram of Bentley’s big game on Thursday, April 20.

The MTV personality proceeded to quote MLB legend Babe Ruth, adding, “The way a team plays as a whole determines its success. You may have the greatest bunch of individual stars in the world, but if they don’t play together, the club won’t be worth a dime.”

In the snaps, Bookout wore a blue and yellow floral top and jeans to match her sons’s Boyd Buchanan Buccaneers team colors. Bentley, 14, smiled as he stood beside his mom in his uniform after taking home the win.

The 16 and Pregnant alum’s mom and husband, Taylor McKinney, were also in attendance to celebrate Bentley’s eighth grade season. Bookout shares her eldest son with ex Edwards, whom she split from in 2009. She wed McKinney, 34, in 2016 and the couple share daughter Jayde, 7, and son Maverick, 6.

On Thursday, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Bentley was described as “the son of Maci and Taylor McKinney” by the coach when he was introduced on the field.

“When the announcer said he’s the son of Maci and Taylor I started bawling,” one user wrote in the comments section.

Bentley’s big night came just hours after his father, 35, was sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to harassing his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards, nearly one year prior. (In February, Ryan was arrested and booked on several charges, including harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, after violating an Order of Protection sought by Mackenzie, 26.)

Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday that Ryan was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail for his crimes. Additional conditions of his guilty plea include wearing a GPS monitor and completing “rehab treatment,” according to court docs obtained by Us.

The former TV personality, who shares son Jagger, 4, and daughter Stella, 3, with Mackenzie, is not allowed to have “contact with [Mackenzie] except as allowed by circuit court” and is not to post anything on social media “relating to [Mackenzie].”

According to the report, Ryan has been “suspended on good behavior” and was placed on probation, meaning there is the potential for early release to a halfway house or to be under house arrest.

While Bookout didn’t directly comment on the news, she did share a few cryptic messages via her Instagram Story on Thursday.

The I Wasn’t Born Bulletproof author reposted a video from The Quote Bibles social media page featuring Simon Sinek speaking about hope and accountability.

“Do you ever give up on someone?” Sinek is asked in the clip, to which he responds, “It’s not about giving up on people. It’s about accountability to take responsibility for one’s self. I cannot help you if you cannot be involved to to help yourself.”

Bookout later reshared a tweet from Daniel Chidiac that read: “Be careful what you hear about somebody. You might be hearing it from the problem.”