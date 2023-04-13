A caption speaks a thousand words. Maci Bookout shared a selfie with her and Ryan Edwards’ 14-year-old son, Bentley, amid her ex’s repeated arrests and legal trouble.

The Teen Mom star, 31, posted the sweet photo with Bentley on Tuesday, April 11, just days after Edwards, 35, was arrested for the third time in two months. Bookout and Bentley — who excels in multiple school sports — snapped the shot on a golf cart while on the green. The mother and son duo smiled for the camera in the upload, which the MTV personality captioned with lyrics from Pink’s emotional track, “That’s All I Know So Far.”

“I wish someone would have told me that this darkness comes and goes,” Bookout wrote, quoting the hit that Pink, 43, wrote for her 11-year-old daughter, Willow. “People will pretend but my boy, nobody knows / And even I can’t teach you how to fly / But I can show you how to live like your life is on the line” 🎶.”

The 16 and Pregnant alum’s selfie with her and Edwards’ son comes four days after her ex’s most recent arrest.

On Friday, April 7, Edwards — who split from Bookout one year after welcoming Bentley in 2008 — was found “unconscious and unresponsive” in the driver’s seat of his truck on Friday in Tennessee, according to the arrest affidavit obtained by Us Weekly. “The vehicle [was] running and in drive,” the report noted. “Police observed that the vehicle’s front driver’s side tire hit the curb on the center median where the vehicle then came to a stop.”

Ryan — who is in the middle of a divorce from his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards — was arrested for a DUI and simple possession of a controlled substance, the report stated, after he was found with a bag containing a “crystal type substance,” a “second small bag of what appeared to be a blue powder,” and a rolled-up paper receipt.

“Ryan Edwards advised he snorted a powder before waking up in the back of an ambulance,” the affidavit read. He is being held in jail with no bond until April 20.

The former TV personality, who also shares son Jagger, 4, and daughter Stella, 3, with Mackenzie, 26, was also booked on charges in February, including harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. In March, he was arrested again for stalking and violating an order of protection against his estranged wife, according to a press release from the Hamilton County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Department.

Though a judge dismissed the charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and stalking, Ryan pleaded guilty to harassment — which required he wear a GPS monitor and complete a “rehab treatment,” according to court documents obtained by Us at the time. Mackenzie, who also shares son Hudson with ex-husband Zachary Stephens, was granted temporary custody of Jagger and Stella and was granted a restraining order against Ryan.

Bookout, for her part, has long been vocal about her strained relationship with her ex — and his lack of involvement with son Bentley.

Despite being fired from the Teen Mom franchise in 2021, Ryan appeared on the reunion episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion, which aired in February.

While sitting on the couch near Bookout, he cried over his estrangement from his eldest son. “I just like to be able to, I guess for Maci to be OK, with just being able to see him really. I mean, I haven’t got to spend any time with him, just me, in a long time,” the Tennessee native said. “Hell, I just miss him.”

Bookout — who is also mom of daughter Jayde, 7, and son Maverick, 6, with husband Taylor McKinney — exclusively told Us in September 2022 that Bentley and Ryan “don’t have a relationship at all.”

As for her own feelings about her ex — whom she had a temporary restraining order against from 2018 to 2020 after he allegedly threatened to hurt her — “I feel like I was able to work through some of the anger and pinpoint some of the things that I carry around because of how the past has gone down,” the Bulletproof author shared at the time. “I felt like I was more prepared and in a healthy spot on my own to move forward and figure out how to transition things and be just a better parent that can deal with the emotions that come up in trying to put things back together.”