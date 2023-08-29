Maci Bookout is the proud mom of Bentley, Jayde and Maverick — and she’s documented all of her children’s biggest accomplishments over the years.

The Teen Mom star became a parent for the first time while she was a junior in high school, giving birth to son Bentley — whom she shares with ex Ryan Edwards — in October 2008. Though the MTV personalities were briefly engaged in 2009, they soon split for good. Three years later, Bookout began dating Taylor McKinney and the two welcomed daughter Jayde in May 2015 and expanded their family further with son Maverick one year later. Bookout and McKinney walked down the aisle in October 2016.

While Bookout and McKinney’s relationship has been stable since first meeting, both she and Bentley have struggled with their respective relationships with Edwards throughout the years. While both mother and son were estranged from Bentley’s father for years due to Edwards’ substance abuse problems and legal issues, it seemed as if they turned a corner in summer 2023 amid Ryan’s jail time for harassing estranged wife Mackenzie Edwards and his subsequent release into a halfway house. Even McKinney and Ryan have been there for Bentley at a joint outing with Ryan’s dad, Larry Edwards, in August 2023.

Keep scrolling for sweet shots of Bookout’s family throughout the years: