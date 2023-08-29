Teen Mom star Maci Bookout’s son Bentley is working through his estranged relationship with his dad, Ryan Edwards, on the golf course.

“Family,” Bentley, 15, captioned a photo of him, his father, stepdad Taylor McKinney and Ryan’s dad, Larry Edwards, standing on the green with their hands placed on their respective golf clubs. The teen — whose October 2008 birth was documented during Maci’s episode of 16 and Pregnant one year later — shared the sweet image via Instagram on Sunday, April 27.

“Love it !!” Jen Edwards, Bentley’s grandma and Ryan’s mom, commented on the picture, while several of Maci’s longtime friends chimed in with elated reactions of their own.

Ryan, 35, has long had a difficult relationship with his eldest son due to years of substance abuse issues, legal woes and significant time spent away from Bentley. (Ryan is also father of son Jagger, 5, and daughter Stella, 3, whom he shares with estranged wife Mackenzie Edwards.)

Despite the years of drama — including Maci, 32, being granted a two-year restraining order against Ryan in 2018, and Taylor, 34, nearly coming to blows with Larry, 62, on camera — the family’s relationships have never been better following Ryan’s most recent stint behind bars. (Ryan was released from jail and brought to a halfway house in July after serving several months following multiple arrests and charges, including several drug-related incidents.)

“I think as crazy as it is, because he is in jail right now, he shows up and communicates with Bentley, I think, more consistently now than he ever has, which is mind-blowing,” Maci exclusively told Us Weekly at the time, adding: “It makes me feel good as the mom to just know that like, although Ryan made really bad decisions and is paying the consequences for them, I’m glad to see that that hasn’t stopped him from showing up or, like, calling and communicating because in the past that would’ve halted everything.”

Ryan’s drug issues are playing out on the current season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, with Ryan hugging Bentley goodbye on the Wednesday, August 23, episode of the show as he headed to rehab.

“I’m not going to let this destroy any relationship with my kids,” Ryan said in a confessional. “They don’t deserve it. I’m going to keep moving forward and not let this s—t destroy me. I’m still alive.”

As for his relationship with Mackenzie, 26, the pair appeared to be getting along during her recent visit with Ryan earlier this month. Despite filing for divorce from the MTV personality in February after he was arrested and charged with harassing her, Mackenzie and Ryan smiled at each other while walking around the grounds of his treatment facility on August 16.