Fighting for the family. Maci Bookout‘s husband, Taylor McKinney, is extremely protective over 12-year-old Bentley, whom Maci shares with ex Ryan Edwards, and isn’t afraid to show it.

In a new sneak peek for the Tuesday, April 20, Teen Mom OG reunion, Ryan’s dad, Larry Edwards, clearly gets annoyed when host Dr. Drew Pinsky questions him about comments he made previously, alluding to Maci, 29, and Taylor, 32, telling Bentley things about Ryan, 33.

“A 12-year-old boy can be manipulated,” Larry tells Dr. Drew. Maci then explains that she was surprised about comments Larry made during the season.

“Watching this show and kind of hearing and seeing how they were feeling, it was kind of shocking to me,” the Tennessee native says. “I did not realize that [they had] feelings and believing of me manipulating Bentley or us manipulating Bentley. I did not know that existed. I didn’t know that’s how y’all felt.”

While Ryan’s mom, Jen Edwards, begins crying because she feels like they’re “caught in the middle,” she adds that it’s been “so hard” to also be supportive of Ryan, who has been in and out of rehab for addiction.

“If Bentley had a problem down the road, I know for a fact that you would do everything in your power to support him,” Jen says. Larry adds, “You wouldn’t give up on him. … You said that we put [Bentley] in an unsafe situation. Never would that ever happen.”

As he’s speaking, Larry sits up on the edge of his seat, getting visibly upset. “Don’t you buck up to me,” Taylor says. Larry quickly responds, “Tell me what we did and when.”

Taylor, who shares daughter Jayde, 5, and son Maverick, 4​​​, with Maci, explains that Bentley is being “forced” to be closer to Ryan.

“When y’all are showing up to someone and you’re telling him, ‘Go over there and give your dad a hug,’ ‘Go take a picture with your dad,’ Bentley is a child. Stop forcing a relationship on the child.”

Following filming, Ryan’s wife, Mackenzie Edwards, revealed that MTV cut ties with her, Jen and Larry

“[Producers said] Maci’s agent went above their heads and went to Viacom and said that they wanted to focus on all of Maci’s abilities and whatever she does and that we took up the time on the show that she could be using to show all that,” she explained in March, noting that the firing may be out of “retaliation” after the heated reunion discussion.

“It’s just more of an angry, I’m gonna show you who’s boss-type of deal,” Mackenzie, who share son Jagger, 2, and daughter Stella, 15 months, with Ryan, said. “The truth in the matter is, she calls the shots here. This is her show. It is what it is. It’s fine.”

The Teen Mom OG reunion airs on MTV Tuesday, April 20, at 8 p.m. ET.