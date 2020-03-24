Looking toward the future. Season 8 of Teen Mom OG will feature some big steps for Maci Bookout!

The reality star, 27, and her ex-fiancé Ryan Edwards are working on their coparenting of 11-year-old son Bentley — and things are slowly heading in a positive direction.

Although she “still only deals with or speaks to [Ryan’s parents] Jen and Larry,” the idea of all coexisting isn’t “unfathomable,” Maci told Us Weekly exclusively in a new interview on Tuesday, March 24.

“There are some times that are coming up on the season that we are actually in the same room together, doing the best that we can for Bentley’s sake,” she said. “It’s definitely not unreachable, but it’s still just a thing where I think baby steps are best and definitely not forcing anything that that doesn’t seem like it would happen naturally. I think it’s the best way to go for our situation.”

In May 2018, Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, as well as their two children, Jayde, 4, and Maverick, 3, were granted a two-year restraining order against him, following threatening messages from her ex.

In May 2019, one month after Edwards was released from jail for heroin possession and theft, Bookout revealed that she and her ex “don’t really have a relationship” at all. “It’s not negative. It’s not a bad relationship, there’s just really not one,” she said. However, Bentley was aware of everything that had happened with his father and why his parents lived separately.

“Even if people don’t talk about us, like, we’re on TV at home, kids always tell the truth,” the TTM designer told Us at the time. “People are talking about it at home. So I definitely don’t want him going to school and some kid saying, ‘Oh so-and-so told me’ or ‘my mom showed me’ or ‘I saw this.’”

Edwards now shares two children with wife Mackenzie Standifer: 17-month-old son, Jagger, and 2-month-old daughter, Stella.

“Their baby is adorable. Oh my gosh, she literally looks like a baby doll. She is so freaking cute. I can’t stand it,” Bookout said on Monday. “Bentley is you head over heels for her. He’s such a good big brother. … Having a new baby at home is crazy, especially when you already have a few little ones. So for me, I’m just trying to keep my space and let them get their rest in because I can’t imagine going back to those days with little ones now!”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.