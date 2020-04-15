The drama continues. Maci Bookout suspected that ex Ryan Edwards was still using drugs on the Tuesday, April 14, episode

of Teen Mom OG after reuniting with him from a distance at a family event. She admitted she’s not sure what will happen to him next, especially since her restraining order against him still stands.

Ryan and Maci’s son, Bentley, was about to celebrate his birthday with a party at the zoo, and Maci wanted Ryan and his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, to be there to support Bentley, even though her and Taylor McKinney’s restraining order against him still stood. For that reason, Ryan wasn’t sure if he should take the risk by being there, and it put him in a mood so bad that his parents, Jen and Larry, were at a loss about how to handle the situation.

Ultimately Ryan and Mackenzie ended up agreeing that they wanted to go the party, but he planned to maintain his distance from Maci and Taylor to avoid breaking the restraining order — although they were late and did miss Bentley blowing out the candles on his birthday cake.

But even though Maci didn’t interact with Ryan, she admitted that she felt like something was wrong.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen him since he got out of jail that, in my opinion, he was 100% not sober,” Maci told a friend later. “I just felt like the cycle is starting all over again. I just wish that someone that’s close to him would say, ‘Do you need more help?’ and tell him, ‘It’s OK if you do.’ If the last year didn’t change anything, then the clock is ticking even faster at this point.”

Maci also felt like Ryan would have to “lose everything” in order to truly hit rock bottom and rebuild his life, but would that actually happen?

Meanwhile, Amber Portwood went back to court and took a plea deal in her domestic violence case that left her with two years of probation, and Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra took in a friend who was trying to make things right in her life after she’d been arrested.

Cheyenne Floyd fought with her boyfriend, Matt, who had recently moved to California to be with her, and Mackenzie Douthit considered taking a new job that would require her to travel away from her husband and kids.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.