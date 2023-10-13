Ryan Edwards gave an update on his sobriety — and where he stands with estranged wife Mackenzie Edwards — on the two-part Teen Mom: The Next Chapter reunion.

Longtime Teen Mom reunion host Dr. Drew Pinsky visited Ryan, 35, in Tennessee for a sit-down interview, which aired on Wednesday, October 11. The reality star — who told Dr. Drew he is five months sober — is living at a halfway house after spending 28 days at a treatment center. Before his release to rehab, Ryan served several months of a nearly one-year jail sentence for harassing Mackenzie. (He had been in jail since April, after he was arrested for a DUI and possession of a controlled substance. He also overdosed at the time.)

Mackenzie — who shares son Jagger, 5, and daughter Stella, 3, with Ryan — filed for divorce from her husband in February following his harassment arrest. Though the two were photographed talking and smiling in August on the grounds of his rehab facility, Ryan told Dr. Drew that the two “will continue” with their divorce, though he’s not “sure” if that’s what Mackenzie still wants.

As for Mackenzie’s controversial visit with Ryan, ex Maci Bookout — and Ryan’s parents — expressed their concerns.

“It was very worrisome. There is no one who should be on that property but the patients. Ryan got in trouble for that,” Ryan’s mom, Jen Edwards, told Dr. Drew on set of the reunion.

When Dr. Drew expressed his concern that Mackenzie may not understand Ryan’s condition as well as his parents and Maci do — noting that her presence could be “so dangerous for Ryan’s sobriety” — they all nodded in agreement.

“Absolutely,” Ryan’s dad, Larry Edwards, said.

Though Ryan’s relationship with Mackenzie may be rocky, his coparenting dynamic with Maci, 32, has never been better.

The exes — who began their MTV journey on the inaugural episode of 16 and Pregnant in 2009 — are parents of 14-year-old son Bentley, who also appeared on the reunion.

“Her and I get along great right now,” Ryan said of his relationship with Maci. “She checked on me every day. She went to [my] court [hearing] and everything.”

His relationship with Bentley has also improved since his time in jail and rehab.

In July — while Ryan was still in jail — Maci exclusively told Us Weekly that her ex “shows up and communicates with Bentley, I think, more consistently now than he ever has, which is mind-blowing.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).