Teen Mom: The Next Chapter stars Ryan Edwards and Amanda Conner are seeing pink during their pregnancy journey.

“It’s not out there completely, but it doesn’t have to be a secret,” Amanda exclusively shared with Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 9. “We’re having a little girl, and I’m very excited and proud of it.”

Ryan, 36, added, “I’m very excited. I actually wanted a girl.”

Over the weekend, Amanda confirmed via social media that she is having a baby. This will be the second child for the Teen Mom star, who has a son from a previous relationship.

Amanda previously confirmed on TikTok that she currently doesn’t have custody of her son after legal issues. She is now 15 months sober.

“It was losing both my parents in such a short time along with my son needing his mama to get it together 🥰 ,” she commented on a video. “I had to make a change for myself.”

Ryan, for his part, shares son Bentley, 15, with ex Maci Bookout. He also has two kids — Jagger, 5, and Stella, 4 — with his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards.

When preparing for their newest arrival, both Ryan and Amanda expressed hope that their baby girl is respectful, has manners and appreciates the gift of honesty.

“Honesty is one of my biggest things, honest about who you are, about who me and Ryan are, I want to be honest about that,” Amanda told Us. “I don’t want to hide anything from her. I’m going to be very cautious. I don’t want to be a helicopter mom, but I don’t want our child to go through anything that we’ve had to go through. I just want her to be very open to the world, but strong-minded about certain things.”

Together since September 2023, Ryan and Amanda have been able to share a glimpse of their reality on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

While MTV has not confirmed a new season of the show, both parties are open to documenting their journey before their baby girl arrives.

“If they continue filming, yes we are up for it,” Amanda said. “I hope they do continue. At this point, we don’t really know, but yes, if they come and ask us, we will be more than happy to share it. Fingers crossed.”

Until then, Amanda will continue documenting her pregnancy journey on TikTok and living a healthy lifestyle with Ryan — who also recently celebrated a year of sobriety.

“People can change and we can do better,” Amanda said. “People can fix themselves and do better. I just wish people could see that.”

Ryan added, “I think we’ve both come a very long way.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on MTV.