Teen Mom‘s Tyler Baltierra can’t help but gush over his special night out with his daughter Nova, 9.

“Me & Novalee got to share another first experience together, our first ever Daddy Daughter Dance & it was literally one of the best nights I’ve had!” Tyler, 32, shared in an Instagram post on Friday, April 12.

He continued spilling details about their evening, mentioning how he tried to do everything he could think of to make it an unforgettable night for her, which included starting their evening out by giving her a bouquet.

“I ‘picked’ her up with flowers at the door. [Then] we ate salmon, shrimp & perch for dinner,” he explained. “We talked about life, dreams, compassion, love & fear.”

Once the duo arrived at the event, Tyler said things kept getting better as they danced the night away like nobody was watching.

“We danced for over an hour to Taylor Swift, Van Morrison & The Black Eyed Peas like nobody else was in the room,” he recalled, adding, “She smiled nonstop. Life truly can’t get any better than this!”

However, the MTV reality star noted that they might have danced a little too hard because by the time they got home, Nova’s “feet [were] sore from her first experience with heels.”

He ended his sweet post by expressing how proud he was to be Nova’s dad.

“She’s truly such an amazing kid,” he opened up. “I’m continuously impressed & inspired by her. I don’t know why I got so lucky but being her father will always be the greatest honor I’ll never deserve. I love you Novalee Reign Baltierra! 🥹❤️😍😭 #BlessedByDaughters #GirlDad.”

His cute message was accompanied by two photos and a behind-the-scenes video he took of his daughter while she was showing off her dance moves. The first image was an adorable selfie featuring him and Nova standing in front of a brick wall twinning in black outfits as they smiled at the camera. The second image was a full-length photo of Nova in her long-sleeved dress, sparkly tights and silver jewelry.

Tyler is married to his middle school sweetheart Catelynn Lowell, whom he met in 2005 when he was in 7th grade. They wed in August 2015. In addition to Nova, they also share daughters Carly, 14 (who was adopted when she was first born), as well as Vaeda, 4, and Rya Rose, 2.

The couple first rose to fame in 2009 on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant (and later Teen Mom OG). Their storyline followed the couple’s adoption journey as the Michigan teens made the difficult decision to let North Carolina natives Brandon and Teresa Davis adopt Carly.