Catherine Giudici knows a thing about crying babies. The Bachelor season 17 star shares sons Samuel, 2, and Isaiah, 6 months, with her husband, Sean Lowe.

When it comes to soothing fussy little ones, the graphic designer, 32, swears by Dr. Harvey Karp’s technique, which involves loud shushing. (In the pediatrician’s 2002 Amazon best-selling parenting book The Happiest Baby on the Block, he explains that shushing recreates the whooshing sound a baby hears in the womb.)

According to Giudici, Karp’s method comforts her boys instantly. “The shhhhhh,” she told Us Weekly exclusively. “That’s it.”

While dishing parenting hacks, Giudici, who teamed up with FedEx to help deliver joy this season, shared her diaper bag essentials. WaterWipes are a staple (they’re made with just water and a drop of fruit extract) as are Sprout organic Broccoli Curlsz. And she never leaves home without an extra shirt for herself — just in case Isaiah spits up.

“Just pack the whole house,” the Dallas-based TV personality joked to Us.

The couple, who fell in love and got engaged on the ABC reality show in 2013, tied the knot the following year in a televised ceremony. And even though life is chaotic at the moment, Giudici gushed that having children has only “amplified” their appreciation for one another.

“Obviously the mom has a lot of responsibility,” she acknowledged. “Well, he steps up and makes sure that he fills in the gaps I don’t have time for or don’t have the energy for. We just make a good team.”

Giudici knows she is blessed. “We are a lovey-dovey to the max family,” she told Us. “He tells me he loves me a million times a day.”

Watch the video above to hear more of her mom hacks.

