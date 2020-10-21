The Challenge’s Ashley Cain gave fans an update on his newborn daughter’s battle with leukemia after revealing earlier this month that she had a rare and aggressive form of the cancer.

“YOU MAKE ME RICH IN WAYS I COULD NEVER IMAGINE ❤️💰,” he captioned a video of his 2-month-old daughter, Azaylia, on Wednesday, October 21.

The former soccer player, 30, revealed that his little one was facing her second surgery and 16th chemotherapy treatment over the past two weeks.

“She’s doing it with absolute style and grace! 😍,” he wrote. “We love you baby… LETS GO CHAMP! ✊🏾❤️🏆 #leukemia #leukemiawarrior #leukemiaawareness #letsgocha.”

The video showed Azaylia in the hospital wearing gloves on her hands as her dad pumped her up and made her smile.

“Like a lion, like a lion. Yeah, you are. Let’s go champ,” he said in the clip as his daughter looked up at him. “Listen that smile is worth a million pounds to daddy.”

Hours later, Cain’s girlfriend, Safiyya Vorajee, gave fans another update on their child’s surgery via her Instagram.

“Check her out she’s still wearing that beautiful smile 🤗such a brave cutie pie 🥰 you light up my world 🌍 we love you so much 💎🧡🎗,” she captioned a photo of the little one post-surgery.

The British reality star thanked his fans on Wednesday for their support and kind words through his family’s health battle.

“I gain so much inspiration from your love, energy and positively it’s unbelievable,” he wrote alongside a video thank you on his Instagram Story.

The War of the Worlds alum added: “When I read your guys messages, yeah, it gets me through the next hour. It helps me to be 100 for this little ball of energy. Thank you very much for the love and support. Keep it up. Keep her in your prayers, God only has to answer one of us.”

Cain revealed his daughter’s leukemia diagnosis on October 9, explaining that it is the “most upsetting, terrifying and heartbreaking experience” he’s ever gone through.

“Everybody who wishes to, please say a prayer for my beautiful brave little girl azaylia who is currently fighting a battle for her life,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “Mummy and Daddy love you princess LETS GO CHAMP You CAN and you WILL beat this!”

Vorajee shared her own message of hope on October 10, writing, “I’m so proud of you over the past 48hours you have showed your mummy and daddy that you are strong and a fighter. The journey is going to be difficult sweetie but I have faith in you baby girl ur a fighter. I look at you in your eyes and we see deep into each other’s souls, I see your tired darling but I see more than that …your strong and u can fight. LETS GO CHAMP.”

The former Ex on the Beach UK star and the aesthetician welcomed their daughter on August 10.