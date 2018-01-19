Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and wife Maryse Mizanin are about to become first-time parents and will be letting the cameras in (even further) to their lives! “If you watch Total Divas on E!, you’ve seen us, our relationship, our dynamic, but this is going to be a lot more intimate because it’s just about [us] and the birth of my daughter,” Maryse told Us Weekly exclusively during an interview at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour in January.

USA announced earlier this month that the WWE stars are set to star in their own spinoff series, Miz and Mrs. The six-episode series will feature an in-depth look at the pair both at work (in the ring) and at home.

“My daughter too,” Miz, 37, pointed out.

“I’m pregnant every minute of the day so it just seems to me … I’m the one pregnant,” his wife, 34, chimed in. Viewers can expect a lot more of that on their new reality show.

“Listen, I’m going through this too. It’s actually more beneficial to me. I don’t know if it’s the hormones or whatever but she’s always in a good mood. She’s really happy and it’s amazing,” the WWE champion added.

The couple, who are expecting their first baby in April, found out they’re having a daughter during a gender reveal party in October. However, they told Us that the party wasn’t all happiness.

“We wanted to name our daughter a certain name and at the gender reveal, my friends all go, ‘So what are you naming her?’ I go, ‘We’re thinking of this’ and told them. They go … ‘Dude, that’s a stripper name,’” the Miz revealed.

“I kicked them out,” Maryse said.

The couple agree that “every name” can be turned into a “stripper name,” but now, they’re not sure they can choose the moniker they originally agreed on. “Now we can’t name our daughter that because I hear their voices going ‘stripper name!’” The Miz said.

Maryse, who grew up in New Brunswick, shared that she’d love a French name … but The Miz can’t pronounce any of them.

Watch him try to in our exclusive video above! Miz & Mrs. will air on USA in 2018.

