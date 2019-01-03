Sorry, Cree! Tia Mowry adores her 7-year-old son, but the actress thinks her daughter, Cairo, 7 months, is a brighter baby.

“Women are smarter,” Mowry, 40, admitted to Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 2. “I would say that she’s picked up her milestones a lot quicker, or sooner, than Cree. But maybe it’s because Cree’s around stimulating her.”

The Whole New You cookbook author, who recently partnered with McCormick Spices, shares her kids with husband Cory Hardrict.

“My daughter, she’s just so chill, and she’s so easy,” the Sister, Sister alum gushed. Big brother Cree is just as smitten with the infant.

“He’s obsessed with her,” Mowry revealed. And the feeling is mutual. “When he comes into the room, she’ll just start getting really excited and gets a big smile on her face.”

Watching the siblings interact is especially meaningful for the Family Reunion star, who spent years trying to conceive her second child. “Looking back at my struggles with getting pregnant, when I see them just play and mesh so well together… I’m very grateful,” she told Us.

Still, Mowry is only human, and sometimes she feels overwhelmed as a working mother. “You just cry it out, you know what I mean?” she explained. “If you bottle it in, that’s no good. It won’t be pretty, just do it. And then afterwards you’re like, ‘Wow, I feel better.’”

The former Cooking Channel personality also leans on the American Sniper actor, 39, whom she married in 2008. But she couldn’t resist taking a shot at him while discussing their Sunday morning breakfasts.

“My husband, he swears that he’s the best cook in the family,” she told Us. “But I’m like, ‘Dude, who has the culinary career? I had my own show on Food Network, did you? I have a cookbook.’ So he’ll make some eggs, I’ll do the pancakes, my son, he’ll help kind of garnish and all that stuff.”

