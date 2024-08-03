​​Tom Brady is celebrating his birthday with a shout out to his family and friends.

The retired NFL player, 47, took to Instagram on Saturday, August 3 to share a slideshow of special moments from over the past year with three children — Jack 16, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11.

“The lost files from 46,” he began in the caption. “What a special year with these beautiful kids, the best family and friends anyone could ask for, and all of you! Here’s to making 47 our best year yet.”

He kicked off the post with a snap that showed him looking on as his daughter dove off a rock into the ocean and one-on-one photos with each of his sons, including a pic posing mid-golf with Jack as they matched in black polos and a shot with Benjamin as they sat on bleachers.

Several other photos showed the family on various adventures around the globe including a snap of the foursome in front of the Eiffel Tower and one of the kids in what appears to be car-racing gear. Another shot showed Tom with his two youngest embracing the great outdoors, holding nets near a body of water.

The final snap in Brady’s post was a shirtless selfie of the athlete rocking black shades and a silver chain while on the back of a boat.

“Also, you get to post a selfie on your birthday, everyone chill out 😜🙌🏼🦁,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion ended his caption.

Plenty of social users flooded the comments to share well wishes with the star.

“Happy bday to the legend! Looking young as always. Keep being the inspiration u are,” one wrote. Another shared, “Beautiful children, beautiful man! HBD! 🎉❤️” and a third added, “Happy Birthday to the 🐐.”

Brady also shared the post to his Instagram Stories, with the shirtless photo leading, and wrote, “Birthday selfie, new tradition! For accountability of course.” Another Story showed him sitting at a table with a cake in front of him. Above the photo he wrote, “the best birthday present.”

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback also included a shout out to his sister Julie, who shares the same birthday.

Alongside a throwback photo of the brother-sister duo he wrote, “The most important birthday today! HBD Julie!!!”

Brady, who shares Jack with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan and Benjamin and Vivian with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, previously opened up to Us Weekly about his kids and how he tries to keep them grounded.

“I think giving them perspective all the time is really important,” he said in June. “They’re kids, so we’re all human. We’re all going through stuff, so they’re going through their own set of unique experiences and you just try to give them the right perspective on the things that you’ve experienced and that you can correlate to their life.”