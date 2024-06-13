Tom Brady’s football playing days are behind him, and with it, comes a little more free time. It appears he’s using it to soak up every moment he can with his three kids.

Brady, 46, shares son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11 with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and son Jack, 16, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. Speaking exclusively with Us Weekly as he promotes the Hertz Gold Plus Rewards loyalty program, Brady described how he hopes he can guide his children into young adulthood.

“There’s definitely some challenges and there’s a lot of blessings,” said the seven-time Super Bowl champion. “And I think just us as parents, we’re just trying to help them navigate a little bit. There’s a lot of cool things, a lot of things that are maybe a little tricky, but you just got to deal with it all in the best way you can.”

Part of that means keeping his kids grounded, making sure they’re thankful for the opportunities afforded to them.

“I think giving them perspective all the time is really important,” he added. “They’re kids, so we’re all human. We’re all going through stuff, so they’re going through their own set of unique experiences and you just try to give them the right perspective on the things that you’ve experienced and that you can correlate to their life.”

Related: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Celebrate Daughter Vivan’s 11th Birthday Brady’s bunch! Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen started their family in 2009 — and after their 2022 split, they’ve continued to document their fun-filled lives with their kids. Brady was set up in 2006 on a blind date with Bündchen shortly after splitting from Bridget Moynahan. The pair were thrown a curveball when Brady learned […]

Brady continued, “As parents, we just want our kids to do better than us, and I think that’s for all of us. My parents did that for me. I want to try to guide my kids into a life of purpose and one that they can find their joy and happiness and create a life and a family together with someone and find things they love to do when they wake up in the morning.”

Though Brady’s kids were born at the height of his playing career, the former quarterback was able to look back fondly on their younger lives, saying he “loved every part” of their journey. He did make it clear, however, that he wouldn’t want to go back and re-experience being the father to a newborn.

Instead, he likened his kids today to “little partners” and said that whenever he’s with them, he’s “having a great time.”

Related: NFL Players Celebrating Super Bowl Wins With Their Kids Over the Years Over the years, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and more NFL players’ children have sweetly celebrated their dads’ Super Bowl wins. Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and competed in the championship game three additional times with the Boston team. He headed to the Super Bowl for the 10th time in February […]

“I like watching them kind of be more independent and do their thing and get out in the world and see how they interact in school with their social relationships, see how they relate to teachers, watch them around my friends, watch them around their friends and watch them out in the community,” he said.

As a player, Brady was known for his rigorous fitness regimen which kept him a peak performer into his 40s. Now, he still works hard to stay in shape, only it’s to keep up with his kids, not 31 other football teams.

“I want to live a very active lifestyle, certainly just to do whatever my kids want to do so I could be around them and keep up with them,” he said.