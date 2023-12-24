Tom Brady Shares Sweet Snaps from Holiday Ski Trip With Kids

Tom Brady and his children hit the ski slopes this holiday season.

The former NFL player, 46, shared a couple of sweet snaps to his Instagram Story on Saturday, December 23, including a selfie with his and Gisele Bündchen’s children, Ben, 14 and Vivian, 11. Brady and his two younger children wore winter gear as they posed on the ski lift.

Brady paired the photo with Jack Johnson’s 2005 song “Better Together,” and captioned it with a series of emojis including the praying hands.

In another picture taken inside the ski lift, Ben leaned towards a fourth person bundled in snow gear, presumably Brady’s eldest son Jack, 16. (Brady shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.)

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2022 that Brady and Bündchen, 43, had hired divorce lawyers and were living separately after 13 years of marriage. Later that month, the twosome’s divorce was finalized.

Since their separation, a source exclusively told Us that Brady and Bündchen have worked to create a “really mature” coparenting relationship. (The former New England Patriots quarterback has been coparenting son Jack with Moynahan, 52, since their son was born. The pair had called it quits in 2006 prior to Jack’s arrival.)

“Tom and Gisele have navigated their coparenting relationship really well,” the insider said earlier this month. “They have made a focused effort on putting their kids’ needs first despite things having not worked out for their marriage.”

The source added that the former couple’s children “spend equal amounts of time with both parents, which works out great all around.” Brady and Bündchen “have very healthy communication between them,” the insider said, noting that they “are able to discuss their children’s needs in a really mature way.”

While tension reportedly began between Brady and Bündchen after he came back for a 23rd season following his announcement that he was set to retire from the NFL in February 2022, the former Victoria’s Secret model denied that the divorce was because of his return to the game. (Brady later officially retired in early 2023.)

“What’s been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle,” she told Vanity Fair in March. “Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever. If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”