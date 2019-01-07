Superman just became superdad! Tom Welling and his fiancée, Jessica Rose Lee, welcomed their first child, a boy, on Saturday, January 5.

“Thomson Wylde Welling 💫 January 5, 2019 12:31am 8lbs 8oz of pure LOVE,” Lee captioned an Instagram photo of the newborn on Monday, January 7.

Lee confirmed her pregnancy in October. “Futuro esposo y papa @tomwelling,” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself and the 41-year-old Smallville alum cradling her baby bump at the time.

“We are over the moon filled with joy love and so excited,” the expectant mother told Us Weekly about the happy news.

Lee hinted on December 20 that the baby’s arrival was imminent. “Mom & Dad,” she captioned a photo of herself and the Lucifer actor, along with a clock emoji. In the shot, her fiancé wore her engagement ring.

The equestrian also revealed on Instagram in November how far along she was. “7 1/2 months and starting to go a little crazy not riding …” she admitted on Instagram. “Then again, might just be a #crazyhorselady.”

Lee later teased her exact due date, writing on Instagram on December 1, “1 more month #January1.”

The Cheaper by the Dozen star shared his gratitude on his Instagram account in November. “#thankful #thankful #thankful #baby,” he captioned a pic of himself embracing his bride-to-be’s burgeoning belly. The couple’s dog, Wesley, wore a bandana which read “big brother” in another photo posted at the time.

Lee confirmed her engagement to Welling in February. “To my perfect fiancé — I love you to fixity and beyond,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for all of your unwavering support and super-human love.”

The Choice actor was previously married to model Jamie White for 10 years before their split in 2013.

