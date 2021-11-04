Not safe for kids! Tony Romo isn’t ready to let his children watch their uncle Chace Crawford in his most iconic role — and he doesn’t think they’re interested anyway.

“They’re not allowed to watch that show yet,” the former NFL player, 41, told Us Weekly exclusively of Gossip Girl while promoting his new partnership with Tostitos on Wednesday, November 3. “I’m like, ‘No, that is not your Uncle Chace. That is somebody else!”

The San Diego native is married to Candice Crawford, who is the younger sister of the Boys star, 36. Romo and the former Miss USA contestant, 34, share sons Hawkins, 9, Rivers, 7, and Jones, 4.

Even if the former quarterback did offer his boys the chance to catch “Uncle Chace” as Nate Archibald, he suspects they would zone out as soon as a “romantic scene” happened. During a recent viewing of Guardians of the Galaxy, Hawkins was less than pleased when two characters shared an intimate moment.

“We’re watching it, and all of a sudden, someone starts to kiss,” Romo recalled. “He goes, ‘Romance, yuck! Fast forward.’ … Now his little brothers are saying, ‘Romance, fast forward.'”

One thing the boys do care about is football, though they’re not quite ready to appreciate the finer points of the game.

“They’re interested in tackling each other a lot, so whatever form that is, they’re interested,” the former Dallas Cowboy joked, adding that he’s waiting until they’re “a little bit older” to officially enroll them in the sport.

“Personally, I know I’m going to get a lot of pressure from the boys,” Romo explained. “They’re going to want to do it at a very young age. … It’s like, ‘You’re 9 and 7.’ So, we’re going to wait a little bit.”

For now, they’ll have to settle for watching games at home, even if they’re not super interested in hearing their dad’s professional-level commentary.

“I’ll be like, ‘But I want to show you, this is going to happen right here,'” the CBS analyst told Us. “They just aren’t wanting to know it at that level. … They’re like, ‘Don’t rewind it! We want to watch the next play live.'”

One lucky fan who does appreciate that kind of detail could have the chance to win a new Tostitos-sponsored contest called “Romo in Your Ear.” The winner will receive a one-of-a-kind earpiece to wear during a future game, during which Romo will provide commentary through the device. Ideally, the lucky viewer won’t tell their friends and family that they won — it’ll just seem like they have an encyclopedic knowledge of the game.

“You’ll have that little earbud in your ear while you’re sitting around with your buddies, and you’d be like, ‘Man, I just think they should have run on third and four,'” the commentator explained. “People are gonna be, like, ‘What, who is this?'”

Interested fans can enter the “Romo in Your Ear” contest at Tostitos.com/Romo starting Thursday, November 4.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi