Victoria and David Beckham’s daughter, Harper, is growing up!

The power couple celebrated Harper’s 13th birthday with a sweet social-media tribute on Wednesday, July 10.

“Happy Birthday to my best friend,” Victoria, 50, gushed in the first of three heartfelt posts via Instagram. “You are sweet and kind and your smile warms our hearts every day.” Calling Harper “our everything,” she added that “we are so proud of the happy, beautiful, talented young lady you are becoming. We love you so so much.”

The fashion designer and her husband separately posted the same video montage — set to Bruno Mars‘ “Just the Way You Are” — of Harper through the years: as a toddler learning to walk, a pint-sized ballerina, playing soccer with dad David, 49, and posing for family photos with brothers Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 19.

Related: David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's Family Album With Kids: Pics David Beckham and Victoria Beckham tied the knot in 1999, started growing their family that same year and have been documenting their parenting journey ever since. After their eldest son Brooklyn’s birth, the couple went on to welcome sons Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper. They are both “really hands-on” when it comes to parenting, […]

“Happy 13th Birthday to my beautiful little girl,” David wrote in his own post. “Daddy is so proud of you.” He added that Harper has “grown up to be a kind, generous & a beautiful young lady with the most amazing heart & the most amazing smile that we all love so so much.”

Later in the day, Victoria added a second clip of Harper dancing to Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September” while seated in a car. “Yep… She gets it from her mummy!!!” the former Spice Girl captioned the footage, adding laughing emojis. “We love you Harper Seven!! Never stop smiling or DANCING!!!”

(Harper’s middle name, Seven, holds a special meaning as it’s the number of David’s jersey when he played soccer — or football in Britain — for Manchester United, his hometown team.)

And in her third post for Harper’s birthday, Victoria showed a clip of David hugging her when she was younger while singing along to Michael Jackson‘s “The Girl Is Mine.” Tagging David in her caption, she wrote, “you really are and always have been the best daddy.”

Related: David and Victoria Beckham's Relationship Timeline David and Victoria Beckham are one of Hollywood’s longest standing couples for good reason: they’ve been through the ringer together. From raising four children — sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, and daughter Harper — to infidelity allegations and divorce speculation, they’ve remained united through it all. Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters […]

David shared that heart-tugging scene on his personal Instagram grid.

“Every time daddy changed your nappy we would always dance to this song… OUR SONG FOREVER,” he wrote.

Earlier this month, the Beckhams celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary by sporting the purple outfits they wore to party after tying the knot at Ireland’s Luttrellstown Castle in 1999.

“I’m trying to think back to when I decided to wear a purple suit, and I don’t know when that happened,” David explained in the recent Netflix docuseries Beckham. “I think I just took Victoria’s lead on it, but what were we thinking?”

Defending their sartorial choices, Victoria said, “We weren’t worried about what people were going to say. You just want to express yourself, that’s just who we were.”