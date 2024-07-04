David and Victoria Beckham celebrated their anniversary by rocking matching purple outfits — the very same ones they wore while saying “I do” 25 years ago.

“Look what we found… 😅💜,” David, 49, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, July 3, alongside a photo of him and Victoria, 50, in their throwback looks from more than two decades ago.

David donned a purple suit, which featured a violet pinned on the jacket’s lapel. Victoria rocked her purple asymmetrical gown with red lining accented underneath. The dress includes purple and red roses placed on the shoulder strap. She accessorized the outfit with a pair of strappy heels laced up to right below her knees.

In the photo, the couple hold hands as they sit on matching golden thrones. While Victoria poses for the camera, David looks at his wife with a wide smile and appears to be laughing.

Fans of the duo took to the comments section to react to the instantly iconic pic.

“Going to tell my kids these are the Queen and King of England,” one user joked, while another replied, “It’s the most beautiful color 💜💜💜💜💜💜.”

Bravo’s Andy Cohen also voiced his support for the pair, noting that their outfits “still fit great.”

David and Victoria tied the knot in July 1999 at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland. For their big day, the duo wore traditional ivory bridal looks for their wedding ceremony. However, for the celebration afterward, they opted for the purple garments designed by Antonio Berardi.

Victoria and David walked down the aisle a few months after welcoming their son Brooklyn, now 25. The couple are also the parents of Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12.

Earlier this year, the former soccer player gave an inside look at his life with Victoria in the docuseries Beckham. In the Netflix special, David opened up about his and Victoria’s nuptials and the decision to wear the purple suit.

“I’m trying to think back to when I decided to wear a purple suit, and I don’t know when that happened,” David explained. “I think I just took Victoria’s lead on it, but what were we thinking?”

Victoria chimed in to defend the fashion choice. “But it was fun,” she retorted. “We weren’t worried about what people were going to say. You just want to express yourself, that’s just who we were.”

After the doc aired, David shared that he and Victoria watched it together and were happy with how they’ve overcome their struggles over the years.

“After watching the documentary, after everything was over and we watched it finally, that’s the one thing that we looked at each other and was like, ‘I don’t know how we got through the last 27 years, but we did,'” David said during a May episode of the “Smartless” podcast. “And we have an amazing family, we have amazing businesses and we’re happy.”