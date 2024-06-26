It’s been 25 years since David and Victoria Beckham said “I do” at the Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland.

In that time, they welcomed four children — Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12 — became a global brand, weathered a cheating scandal and maintained equally successful careers — she as a Spice Girl turned fashion designer, he as a world champion soccer player (who currently co-owns Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami team).

Behind the glitz, glamour and matching outfits, David, 49, and Victoria, 50, have revealed themselves to be far more relatable and down-to-earth than previously believed, both on social media (where she’s trolled him over his Legos collection and he’s playfully called her out for being “dramatic” following a morning workout) and in the 2023 Netflix docuseries, Beckham, which chronicles David’s journey from his humble beginnings to cultural icon.

In the series, we learn of the inner workings of their marriage — the heartache, the humor and everything in between. (In a scene that spawned a viral TikTok challenge, the pair dance to Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton’s 1983 duet, “Islands in the Stream,” in their kitchen.)

“Do we look like the couple seen in the Netflix documentary? Yes,” Victoria told Elle Spain in April. “We like to have fun, chat, dance, drink. And laugh at each other. We create moments for ourselves,” she added, noting that she and David prefer their quiet life at home over Hollywood parties. “Sorry to disappoint you, but we are a normal couple: we have dinner and go to bed early. At 20, we never went clubbing, and at 50, that hasn’t changed!”

1. Have a Sense of Humor

The couple that trolls together, stays together! “I believe a lot in laughter,” Victoria said. She and David put their fun banter on display in Beckham — most notably during a now-viral exchange in which Victoria says she comes from “a very working class” background.

David pokes his head in and implores her to “be honest” until she finally admits her dad drove a Rolls-Royce. The hilarious moment inspired their Super Bowl LVIII Uber Eats commercial and Victoria’s line of “My Dad Had a Rolls-Royce” T-shirts, which promptly sold out.

2. Cheer Each Other On

It wasn’t always easy for Victoria to be married to a soccer star — she had to pick up and move the family from Manchester to Madrid to L.A., and she was often ridiculed in the stands. But she showed up for her husband. “I don’t love football,” she said in Beckham, “but I love watching David play.”

He’s been her biggest supporter in return, often sitting front row at fashion shows for her Victoria Beckham line. “We are so proud of you as always,” he wrote on Instagram after her Paris Fashion Week debut in 2023. “Once again, you outdo even your high standards.”

3. Be Willing to Compromise

“It’s a bit of give-and-take, always,” David has said of their successful marriage. “We’re busy,” he added. “I always tell Victoria I’m more busy, but she says she is. We have four kids who are always going in different directions [but] you work together.”

Victoria told Elle Spain they share the load at home. “We have a rule of equality, whether in taking care of the house or children. The only thing I’m not good at is cooking, so I delegate to him. I take care of the drinks.”

4. Keep It Spicy

In a letter she wrote for Vogue, Victoria tells her younger self to “preserve a bit of mystique” for her future husband.

“Never let yourself go completely (at least brush your hair, clean your teeth, have a bit of a brow going on because you will always want him to look at you and feel attracted),” she wrote.

5. … And Silly!

From matching PJs at Christmas to bunny ears at Easter, Posh and Becks don’t take themselves too seriously. Back in early 2022, Victoria posted a photo of a cheeky Post-it note David put in her lunch box that read, “Enjoy lunch asshole. Come home happier. Lots of love, you know who.” Her response: “Even when I’m grumpy he looks after me!”

6. Stick It Out

In 2004, David and Victoria were rocked by reports he’d had an affair with his personal assistant, Rebecca Loos. David denied the allegations at the time, but they shed new light on the scandal in Beckham.

“I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was,” Victoria confessed. “It felt like the world was against us. And here’s the thing: we were against each other if I’m being completely honest.”

David later admitted he wasn’t sure how their relationship survived. “We’re fighters. We needed to fight for each other; we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for,” he said.

An insider shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly that the pair agreed to put in the work: “They don’t brush things under the rug. They talk things out until they come to a resolution.” The source adds that “neither one of them shies away from bringing up issues.”

The insider notes that David and Victoria both “realize how easy it is” to “give up” on a relationship, but they recognize they have a “foundation of a great relationship.”

“It’s obvious to everybody in their inner circle that they love each other more than anything,” the source adds.

7. Find Common Ground

David and Victoria “really are best friends,” says the insider, explaining that the spouses “share everything with each other” and “make it a point to connect on a daily basis.” They often exercise together in their home gym (“While one of us works really hard … the other one looks great not doing much,” Victoria captioned a March 2023 Instagram post showing David standing nearby as she hits the elliptical.)

She told Elle Spain that sharing a few drinks is one of their favorite pastimes: “I never say no to a glass of Burgundy, a pool of champagne, a Don Julio 1942 tequila… Neither does he! It’s our hobby.”

8. Date Each Other

The duo schedules regular quality time with one another. (They revealed in a joint interview that they went out once a week and liked to catch up on reality shows on nights in.)

“Always make time for each other,” Victoria wrote in the Vogue letter to her younger self. “If you don’t, everything will revolve around the children, and I’m not sure how sexy that is!”

An insider tells Us that the pair “schedule regular date nights, family dinners, vacations,” and “always celebrate any special occasion or milestone.” The source adds, “Family always comes first.”

With reporting by Sarah Jones