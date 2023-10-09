Rebecca Loos has been fielding her share of backlash following the release of the Netflix docuseries Beckham, but she’s trying not to let it bring her down.

Loos, 46, responded to an Instagram commenter who remarked on the number of “disgusting” messages Loos has received since Beckham debuted earlier this month. “Stay strong,” the commenter wrote on Friday, October 6. “You have a beautiful life with your gorgeous family which unlike others doesn’t have to fill the gaps by getting Netflix involved!!!”

In response, Loos replied, “Thank you 🙏🏼[I] am taking in the nasty comments with as much humor as I can.”

Loos has become a topic of conversation again after Victoria Beckham discussed husband David Beckham’s alleged affair with Loos in Beckham. In 2004, Loos claimed that she had a romantic relationship with David, 48, that began the year prior.

David, for his part, denied her allegations in a statement. “During the past few months I have become accustomed to reading more and more ludicrous stories about my private life,” he said at the time. “What appeared this morning is just one further example. The simple truth is that I am very happily married and have a wonderful wife and two very special kids. There is nothing any third party can do to change this.”

In the new docuseries, Victoria, 49, said that the rumors led to one of the most difficult periods in her marriage. “It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life,” she explained, noting that she “internalized” the trauma for the sake of her husband. “It wasn’t that I felt unheard because I was always mindful of the focus that he needed.”

She went on to describe that era as “the hardest period” of their marriage “because it felt like the world was against us,” adding, “Here’s the thing — we were against each other, if I’m being completely honest.”

Victoria and David, who tied the knot in 1999, share sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 18, and daughter Harper, 12. When Loos and Sarah Marbeck claimed they had affairs with David, Victoria had made the choice to stay in the U.K. while David moved to Spain to play with Real Madrid. Victoria eventually moved to Spain as well, but she recalled the period as a “nightmare” for her and David’s relationship.

“Up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else, but we were together, we were connected, we had each other,” she said. “But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either. And that’s sad. I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me. It was an absolute circus — and everyone loves it when the circus comes to town, right? Unless you’re in it.”

David, for his part, said that he wasn’t sure how the couple survived the turmoil. “Victoria is everything to me, to see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we’re fighters,” he recalled. “And at that time, we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for.”