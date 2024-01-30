David and Victoria Beckham‘s viral Rolls-Royce conversation has inspired the teaser for their UberEats Super Bowl ad.

“So David and I are gonna be in a little commercial,” Victoria, 49, says in the clip, which debuted on Tuesday, January 30.

David, 48, then pokes his head into the room to say, “Be honest, be honest!”

The designer concedes, “OK. It’s a big commercial.”

After David pushes her to tell more, Victoria finally explains that the ad will air during “the big baseball game.”

The retired soccer star calls the event “the super big baseball game,” but Victoria asks, “Or was it the hockey bowl?”

“Hockey bowl,” David declares confidently. (The couple, who married in 1999, live in Los Angeles but are England natives.)

“Oh, and tell them about Jessica Aniston,” he adds, seemingly forgetting Jennifer Aniston‘s name.

The former Spice Girl says, “Jessica Aniston is gonna be in it, too,” while David gushes, “We love Jessica.”

The teaser concludes with a title card that reads, “Whatever you forget this Sunday, remember UberEats.”

The commercial was inspired by a viral moment from Beckham, the Netflix docuseries that debuted in October 2023. While speaking about her and her husband’s backgrounds, Victoria said they both had “parents who work really hard” and referred to her family as “very working, working class,” in one interview before David barged in to correct her.

“Be honest,” he told Victoria, to which she responded, “I am being honest.”

David proceeded to ask his wife repeatedly, “What car did your dad drive you to school in?”

After first claiming there was “not a simple answer” and later switching gears to “it depends,” Victoria eventually said what David wanted her to admit: “OK. In the ‘80s, my dad had a Rolls-Royce.”

David smugly thanked her before walking out of the room.

This isn’t the first time they couple — who share sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 18, and daughter Harper Seven, 12 — have had a laugh about the viral moment. David referenced the moment after joining his in-laws for a meal on New Year’s Eve.

“Just a nice casual New Year’s Eve lunch at The Ritz ❤️ @victoriabeckham,” David captioned a family photo via Instagram. “Very working class 😂 My mother & father in law left in there [sic] Roll’s 🤎.”

Victoria is laughing all the way to the bank. She released a “My dad had a Rolls-Royce” T-shirt in November 2023, retailing for $150, and she wears the design in the UberEats commercial.

“Now who doesn’t love a slogan T-shirt? I do,” Victoria quipped while sporting the top in a TikTok video last fall. “And I have to say, my question for you all, what did your dad drive you to school in? My dad drove me, yes, in a Rolls-Royce.”