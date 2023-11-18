Victoria Beckham just turned her viral moment from the Beckham docuseries into a self-deprecating T-shirt.

The fashion mogul, 49, released a “My dad had a Rolls-Royce” T-shirt on Friday, November 17, inspired by her and husband David Beckham’s hilarious quarrel from their Netflix series, which premiered on the streamer last month.

“Now who doesn’t love a slogan T-shirt? I do,” Victoria quipped while sporting the shirt in a Friday TikTok video. “And I have to say, my question for you all, what did your dad drive you to school in? My dad drove me, yes, in a Rolls-Royce.”

The clip went on to feature Victoria’s now-viral confessional from Beckham episode 1, during which she refers to her family as “working class” before David, 48, barges in to correct her. “Be honest,” he tells Victoria, to which she responds, “I am being honest.”

David proceeds to ask his wife several times, “What car did your dad drive you to school in?” Despite claiming “it’s not a simple answer” and “it depends,” Victoria eventually gives into David’s wishes and admits, “OK. In the ‘80s, my dad had a Rolls-Royce.”

Satisfied, David ends the moment by telling Victoria, “Thank you,” before walking out of the room.

The white T-shirt features the quote in black lettering and is currently available for $110 via the Victoria Beckham fashion label’s website.

Netflix’s Beckham dives into David’s legendary soccer career, his personal ups and downs, the couple’s love story and family life. The duo got engaged one year after meeting in 1998 and tied the knot the following year. The pair have since welcomed four kids together — sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 18, and daughter Harper Seven, 12.

Victoria and David have made several hilarious digs at themselves and each other over the years, from David drawing a penis on a pair of Victoria’s rubber gloves to Victoria trolling her husband’s fashion choices.

Earlier this year, the couple each poked fun at each other’s post-workout moods via social media. “While one of us works really hard … the other one looks great not doing much 🥴,” Victoria captioned a March Instagram Story mirror selfie of herself on the elliptical with David appearing scruffy in the background.

Eight months later, David got back at her by sharing an Instagram Story video of Victoria lying on the ground exhausted after a workout. “Not that my wife’s dramatic or anything but this is what happened this morning,” he captioned the November 6 upload. He followed up the post with another video of Victoria relaxing on the floor, this time alongside a gif of a woman throwing up.