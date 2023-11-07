David and Victoria Beckham love to poke fun at each other, and the famed couple took shots again this week over their workout routines.

The Beckhams are known for their intense gym sessions, and they playfully shared photos of each other in recovery mode.

David, 48, began the roasting when he posted a shot of his spouse, 49, on his Instagram Story on Monday, November 6, lying apparently exhausted on her back on a gym floor. He added the caption, “Not that my wife’s dramatic or anything, but this is what happened this morning.” He added that her thought was, “I wanna nap.”

The former soccer star followed up with a second photo of Victoria lying on her side with an emoji of a woman throwing up. He tagged Bobby Rich, who is the couple’s personal trainer.

The former Spice Girl took the teasing and admitted she was embarrassed, posting the same photos with an emoji of a woman covering her face. However, she had a comeback, trolling her husband on her own Instagram Story with a similar photo of him lying motionless on his back on a yoga mat, suggesting he was faking being worn out to mock her, with the caption, “And the Oscar goes to…”

The couple met when Victoria attended one of David’s Manchester United soccer matches in 1997, and they were wed two years later. Now after 24 years of marriage, they share four children together — sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and daughter Harper, 12.

A docuseries about David, simply titled Beckham, debuted October 4 on Netflix. Although the series primarily focused on his upbringing and iconic sports career, many people were fascinated about how the series showed Victoria’s rigorous exercise regimen. Google searches for “Victoria Beckham workout” skyrocketed by 747 per cent according to Glamour UK.

The couple’s trainer told Vogue on November 6 that she is dedicated to her weight training.

“It’s as much mental as it is physical. Victoria treats training like brushing her teeth – it’s something she wants and has to do and it sets her up for the day,” Rich said. “It’s just part of her lifestyle – in fact, I train both of them five days a week, in person. When they’re on the road, it’s remote, five days a week. Nothing changes.”

“Now it’s just part of her day,” he added, “and she loves it.”

The social media jousting about their workouts followed a clip from the docuseries that went viral last month showing David calling his wife out for claiming to have grown up in a “working class” family while being interviewed alone.

In the scene, David poked his head into the room and responded to Victoria, “Be honest,” he said jokingly, “What car did your dad drive you to school in?”

When the fashion designer did not respond, he pressed her, saying, “One answer. What car did you get your dad to drive you to school in?” Victoria conceded, saying, “OK, in the ’80s, my dad had a Rolls Royce.”