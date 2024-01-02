David Beckham could not let 2023 end without teasing Victoria Beckham once again about growing up “working class.”

David, 48, and Victoria, 49, enjoyed New Year’s Eve lunch in London with her parents on Sunday, December 31.

“Just a nice casual New Year’s Eve lunch at The Ritz ❤️ @victoriabeckham,” David wrote via Instagram, sharing a family photo from the post outing. “Very working class 😂 My mother & father in law left in there [sic] Roll’s 🤎.”

David was referencing a scene from the couple’s Beckham docuseries, which debuted on Netflix last fall. In a clip that quickly went viral, Victoria tried to prove that she didn’t come from a wealthy background, declaring that both she and David had “parents who work really hard.”

“We’re very working, working class,” she said before her husband poked his head through a doorway and told her to “be honest. “What car did your dad drive you to school in?” he asked Victoria. She attempted to avoid the question, saying, “it’s not a simple answer,” before finally giving in.

“OK, in the ’80s, my dad had a Rolls-Royce,” Victoria eventually admitted.

As the clip made the rounds on social media, Victoria poked fun at herself in November 2023 when she debuted a $150 T-shirt from her fashion line, which read “My Dad Had a Rolls-Royce,” via TikTok.

“I have to say my question for you all: what did your dad drive you to school in?” Victoria said in the video, adding, “My dad drove me in — yes — in a Rolls-Royce.” She included the scene from the docuseries and teased, “I can’t fight it anymore.”

After the couple’s lunch on Monday, David shared a slideshow of how he and Victoria celebrated with their four children.

“Here’s to another year & as The Boss would always say ‘On to the next’ 2024 here we go ❤️,” he wrote via Instagram, quoting his former Manchester United soccer manager Sir Alex Ferguson. “I love you all so much, thank you for an amazing year ❤️.”

In the first photo, David and Victoria posed together, followed by pics of their sons, Cruz David, 18, Romeo, 21, and daughter Harper, 12, plus Romeo’s girlfriend, Mia Regan, 21. He also added a throwback photo of himself and his eldest son, Brooklyn, 24.

In the final photo, David and Victoria appeared on a beach with Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham, 28, along with Cruz and Harper.

Victoria reposted David’s carousel via her own social media feed, adding, “Happy New Year!! Wishing all your dreams come true in 2024 💫 I love you so much.”