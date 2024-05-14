David Beckham is reflecting on the ups and downs he and his wife, Victoria Beckham, faced throughout their 27-year marriage.

“After watching the documentary, after everything was over and we watched it finally, that’s the one thing that we looked at each other and was like, ‘I don’t know how we got through the last 27 years, but we did and we have an amazing family, we have amazing businesses and we’re happy,’” David, 49, said, referring to the 2023 Beckham series, on the upcoming Monday, May 20, episode of the “SmartLess” podcast per People.

David noted that he and Victoria, 50, “both get emotional” when recalling their relationship through the years. He added, “Of course, when you’re with someone for that amount of time, of course you have your ups and downs, everybody knows that and at the end of the day we were lucky because we had each other at those moments.”

“You know, she was a Spice Girl, I was playing for Manchester United, and even when we were going through the difficult times, we actually had each other to feed off and that was the best part,” he said.

Related: David and Victoria Beckham: A Timeline of Their Relationship David and Victoria Beckham are one of Hollywood’s longest standing couples for good reason: they’ve been through the ringer together. From raising four children — sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, and daughter Harper — to infidelity allegations and divorce speculation, they’ve remained united through it all. Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters […]

David and Victoria exchanged vows in 1999 after meeting two years prior. The couple share sons Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 19, as well as daughter Harper, 12.

“Obviously we were 21 and 22 when we met,” David said. “We got married when we was 23 and 24 and we had our first son when I was 23, so as soon as we had our first son, Brooklyn, that also added another layer to the family and our responsibilities then were to our son.”

David noted he feels “very blessed” to have had a successful career, especially with his kids cheering him on from the sidelines.

“And the one thing that I always wanted for me, I was lucky I met Victoria when I met her because I always wanted to have kids young,” he said. “I always wanted to have kids that lived through my career with me and I was lucky the three boys all lived through most of the teams that I played for and that, for me, was a really important part of my life.”

Related: David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's Family Album With Kids: Pics David Beckham and Victoria Beckham tied the knot in 1999, started growing their family that same year and have been documenting their parenting journey ever since. After their eldest son Brooklyn’s birth, the couple went on to welcome sons Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper. They are both “really hands-on” when it comes to parenting, […]

While the pair have weathered their difficulties through the years — including models Rebecca Loos and Sarah Marbeck claiming they had affairs with David — the duo are seemingly stronger than ever. Earlier this month, Victoria penned a sweet tribute in honor of David’s birthday.

“Happy birthday David. I love us getting really old together!😂😂,” Victoria wrote via Instagram. “You aren’t far behind me!!!! You are our everything!!!! The best daddy and husband we all love u so so much.”