Victoria Beckham was full of praise for her husband, David Beckham, as she celebrated his 49th birthday on Thursday, May 2.

“Happy birthday David. I love us getting really old together!😂😂,” Victoria captioned two Instagram photos of her with the former soccer star. “You aren’t far behind me!!!! You are our everything!!!! The best daddy and husband we all love u so so much.”

Victoria, 50, tagged their four children, Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12, in her post. She also shared a photo of heart and star-shaped birthday balloons on her Instagram Stories.

Two of their sons also celebrated their father’s special day.

“Happy birthday dad thank you for everything love you always + forever 🤍🤍 @davidbeckham,” Romeo wrote under the photo of David planting a kiss on him as a child.

Cruz also shared childhood photos, and reposted Manchester United football club’s carousel of photos as they wished their former player a happy birthday.

Victoria turned 50 on April 17, and three days later, she, David, and their four children celebrated with a star-studded party at Oswald’s in London.

Tom Cruise, Marc Anthony, Gordon Ramsay, Eva Longoria and her husband, José Bastón, Salma Hayek and her husband, François-Henri Pinault, were among those attending the big bash.

While entering the festivities, Victoria was seen using a pair of crutches after she suffered a foot injury in February. David was photographed giving her a piggyback ride when the couple left the celebration.

During the night, her husband shared a glimpse of the gathering, which included a Spice Girls reunion. In a clip he posted via Instagram, Victoria and fellow Spice Girls Mel B, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell performed the choreography to their 1997 hit “Stop.”

Victoria loved the party, commenting on the reunion video, “Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much,” adding, “The best gift to be reunited!!”

She added a photo gallery with the caption, “I don’t think I’ve ever felt as loved as I did last night. Thank you all for coming from near and so far!!”

On April 17, David penned a sweet tribute to his wife, including a video montage set to the tune of the Bee Gees 1978 song “More Than A Woman” from the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife,” he wrote. “As you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished, achieved & what you have built, Posh spice, business woman & of course marrying an England captain 😂. But your biggest success are your children, you guide them, love them & teach them… They love you beyond words, we all love you so much x Have a special day you deserve it all 🩷 50 and fit 🩷.”