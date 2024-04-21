Stop right now — because the Spice Girls had an impromptu reunion to celebrate Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday.

“I mean come on,” Victoria’s husband, David Beckham, captioned a Saturday, April 20, Instagram video of the former bandmates performing their 1997 hit song “Stop” at Victoria’s party.

In the clip, Victoria (Posh Spice) performed the official “Stop” choreography with Mel B (Scary Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) and Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice). David, 48, meanwhile, played an excited cameraman throughout the dance party before eventually singing along. He wore a dapper black tux, while Victoria stunned in a mint-colored gown.

In addition to the Spice Girls stepping out at the bash, all four of David and Victoria’s children made an appearance. The couple shares sons Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and daughter Harper, 12. Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, was absent but sent her best wishes from afar.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful [mother-in-law],” Peltz Beckham, 29, wrote via her Instagram Story. “I’m so sad I’m not there to celebrate you and hug you! Sending all my love from me and my naunni. I miss you all so much!”

Victoria reposted the message onto her Instagram Story, adding, “Love and miss u xxx.”

Long before Victoria met David in 1997, she was a member of the mega-popular girl group the Spice Girls. The band rose to fame in July 1996 upon the release of their hit single “Wannabe.”

After dropping three albums, the Spice Girls went on an indefinite hiatus in December 2000. Since the musicians disbanded, each founding member has pursued solo projects but briefly reunited in 2008 and 2012 for their Greatest Hits LP and the London Olympics closing ceremony, respectively.

Mel B, 38, Chisholm, 50, Bunton, 48, and Halliwell, 51, have also been down for a reunion tour. Victoria, however, has long declined to participate.

“You know, she’s moved on, her life has changed, and she just doesn’t have that love of performing, and in fact, it completely petrifies her,” Chisholm said during an appearance on the “Out to Lunch” podcast in 2019. “She’s extremely busy and successful in what she’s doing. She has put her heart and soul into her business, and to step away from that, and not give it the time that she does at the moment would be difficult. But also, I’m sure if she felt passionate about being on stage and loved it, then she’d be there.”

Chisholm added at the time, “We’re all very sensitive of that, and we completely understand. We’re all sad that Victoria won’t be joining us, but it’s all genuinely very supportive you know, obviously understand and support her.”

Despite planning to skip another tour, Victoria has continued showing off her love for her fellow Spice Girls during low-key reunions and social media tributes. Mel B also asked Victoria to design her wedding dress for her upcoming nuptials to Rory McPhee.