Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Victoria Beckham’s 50th Birthday Becomes Ultimate Spice Girls Reunion – And Yes, They Sang Together

By
Victoria Beckham's 50th Birthday Becomes Ultimate Spice Girls Reunion
Victoria Beckham. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Stop right now — because the Spice Girls had an impromptu reunion to celebrate Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday.

“I mean come on,” Victoria’s husband, David Beckham, captioned a Saturday, April 20, Instagram video of the former bandmates performing their 1997 hit song “Stop” at Victoria’s party.

In the clip, Victoria (Posh Spice) performed the official “Stop” choreography with Mel B (Scary Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) and Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice). David, 48, meanwhile, played an excited cameraman throughout the dance party before eventually singing along. He wore a dapper black tux, while Victoria stunned in a mint-colored gown.

In addition to the Spice Girls stepping out at the bash, all four of David and Victoria’s children made an appearance. The couple shares sons Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and daughter Harper, 12. Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, was absent but sent her best wishes from afar.

Spice Girls Where Are They Now

Related: Spice Girls: Where Are They Now?

“Happy birthday to my beautiful [mother-in-law],” Peltz Beckham, 29, wrote via her Instagram Story. “I’m so sad I’m not there to celebrate you and hug you! Sending all my love from me and my naunni. I miss you all so much!”

Victoria reposted the message onto her Instagram Story, adding, “Love and miss u xxx.”

Long before Victoria met David in 1997, she was a member of the mega-popular girl group the Spice Girls. The band rose to fame in July 1996 upon the release of their hit single “Wannabe.”

After dropping three albums, the Spice Girls went on an indefinite hiatus in December 2000. Since the musicians disbanded, each founding member has pursued solo projects but briefly reunited in 2008 and 2012 for their Greatest Hits LP and the London Olympics closing ceremony, respectively.

Everything the Spice Girls Have Said About Victoria Beckham Leaving the Band Behind Through the Years

Related: Everything the Spice Girls Have Said About Victoria Beckham Leaving the Band

Mel B, 38, Chisholm, 50, Bunton, 48, and Halliwell, 51, have also been down for a reunion tour. Victoria, however, has long declined to participate.

44% Off — This Shark Cordless Vacuum Mop Combo Is Such a Good Deal

Deal of the Day

44% Off! — I’m Saving Hundreds on This Shark Cordless Vacuum-Mop Combo View Deal

“You know, she’s moved on, her life has changed, and she just doesn’t have that love of performing, and in fact, it completely petrifies her,” Chisholm said during an appearance on the “Out to Lunch” podcast in 2019. “She’s extremely busy and successful in what she’s doing. She has put her heart and soul into her business, and to step away from that, and not give it the time that she does at the moment would be difficult. But also, I’m sure if she felt passionate about being on stage and loved it, then she’d be there.”

Victoria Beckham's 50th Birthday Becomes Ultimate Spice Girls Reunion
John Stanton/WireImage

Chisholm added at the time, “We’re all very sensitive of that, and we completely understand. We’re all sad that Victoria won’t be joining us, but it’s all genuinely very supportive you know, obviously understand and support her.”

Despite planning to skip another tour, Victoria has continued showing off her love for her fellow Spice Girls during low-key reunions and social media tributes. Mel B also asked Victoria to design her wedding dress for her upcoming nuptials to Rory McPhee.

In this article

spice girls
Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!