Victoria Beckham is ‘On Board’ to Design Mel B’s Wedding Dress

Mel B is ready to get married and is hoping Victoria Beckham will be the one to design her wedding dress.

Mel, 48 — whose real name is Melanie Brown — gushed that Victoria Beckham is willing to design her wedding gown. “I have asked her, so she’s up for it,” Brown told Extra at the America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League red carpet on Thursday, September 21. She continued, “I think I wanna have a seven-day wedding where I have many different gowns.”

The singer ended her interview by revealing that Beckham, 47, is “on board” for a Spice Girls reunion.

For the red carpet, Brown donned a hot pink sequined mini dress featuring a scoop neckline, spaghetti straps and bodycon fit. Her hairstylist turned fiancé, Rory McPhee, styled her brunette locks in voluminous curls for the event. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings, long chrome pink nails, matching strappy pumps, and her stunning engagement ring.

Although Brown didn’t don one of Beckham’s designs for the red carpet, she has rocked the designer’s threads on previous occasions.

In May 2022, she sported a bright red dress when she was named a Member of the British Empire. For the big day, she rocked a vibrant midi dress featuring short sleeves, a fitted bodice and a modest cutout across her chest — which may have broken royal protocol.

At the time, Brown took to Instagram to praise BFF Beckham for her work. “My spice sister Vic, I can’t thank you enough for your enormous generosity. Not only did you dress me and my mum but you surprised me by actually being there to fit us…….it was just soooooooo special thanks to YOU and your fabulousness,” she captioned a photo of the two hugging. “Honestly what a perfect ending to a magical day you booked a lovely dinner together with both our families wowza 25 years of friendship and we still like each other haha I love you lots.”

In January, she opened about the day on an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “Prince William gave me my medal and it was quite embarrassing,” Brown recalled. “I didn’t realize the medal actually goes here on your chest, and Victoria designed my dress for the occasion and she put a big slit [across the bust] and I was like, ‘Oh, sorry!’ [to William].”

She joked to host Kelly Ripa and former co-host Ryan Seacrest, “I think [Beckham] knew. She did a number on me.”