David Beckham is celebrating the 50th birthday of his wife, Victoria Beckham, along with their four children.

David, 48, shared an Instagram video montage in tribute to Victoria on Wednesday, April 17.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife,” the retired soccer legend captioned his post to the music of the Bee Gees 1978 song “More Than A Woman” from the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack.

“As you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished, achieved & what you have built, Posh spice, business woman & of course marrying an England captain 😂,” David continued. “But your biggest success are your children, you guide them, love them & teach them… They love you beyond words, we all love you so much x Have a special day you deserve it all 🩷 50 and fit 🩷 I AM BEING HONEST 🩷

Her husband ended the post by tagging their kids: Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19 and Harper, 12.

“I love you all so much xxxx❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Victoria commented.

The video began with a throwback childhood clip of Brooklyn and Romeo wishing their mother a Happy Birthday, followed by images of Victoria growing up.

David also humorously referenced the Netflix documentary, Beckham, with a voiceover of himself saying “be honest” after Victoria claimed on the show that she grew up working class. He added a childhood photo of his wife standing in front of her father’s Rolls Royce, reflecting how in the docuseries David asked her, “What car did your dad drive you to school in?”

“OK, in the ’80s, my dad had a Rolls Royce,” Victoria responded at the time.

The video also featured her days with The Spice Girls, as well as family photos and images from their wedding.

David and Victoria got married in 1999, and July 4 will mark their 25th anniversary.

Their sons also expressed their love for their mom in separate posts.

Brooklyn shared a throwback photo of him being carried by his mother at the beach. “Happy birthday mum xx I love you so much x hope you have the most amazing day ❤️,” he wrote.

Romeo posted a photo of him hugging Victoria, which he captioned, “Happy birthday mum, thank you for everything, hope you have the best day, love you 🤍🤍 @victoriabeckham.”

Their youngest son, Cruz, also posted a throwback photo of Victoria holding his hand as a child and wrote, “Happy birthday Mum. I love you so much.”

Victoria celebrated her birthday by posting a carousel of her numerous Vogue magazine covers, including a 2013 cover featuring David. She commented, “One of my favorite covers as it’s so glamorous! I love you so much @DavidBeckham xx.”